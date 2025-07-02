PM Orban: The Brussels Bureaucrats Have Decided

According to Viktor Orban, the EU integration of the Western Balkans is no longer hampered by the performance of the countries concerned but by political decisions coming from Brussels.

Today, there is only one obstacle to Montenegro’s EU accession: Brussels itself. The Brussels bureaucrats have decided to push Ukraine into the Union through an accelerated process.

The PM sharply criticized the double standards shown by the EU:

There is not a single rational argument in favor of admitting Ukraine into the European Union while keeping Montenegro waiting for 15 years!

The Hungarian government has repeatedly supported the enlargement of the Western Balkans, emphasizing that accession negotiations should be judged based on performance rather than political considerations. Viktor Orban’s current message clearly shows that Hungary continues to support the EU integration of the countries of the region in staunch opposition to the double standards of Brussels.