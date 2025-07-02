As Magyar Nemzet also reported, Viktor Orban welcomed Montenegro’s Prime Minister Milojko Spajic in Budapest. Important economic agreements were reached during the meeting, but one of the key topics of the discussions was the European Union enlargement policy.
PM Orban: The Brussels Bureaucrats Have Decided
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban received Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro, on a working visit. During the meeting, Viktor Orban voiced criticisms of the double standards applied by Brussels.
In a post published on his social media page, the Hungarian Prime Minister sharply criticized Brussels for keeping Montenegro outside the EU even after 15 years of waiting, while at the same time forcing Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession at any cost.
Welcome to the Prime Minister of Montenegro in Budapest! Today we signed important economic agreements,
PM Orban posted on Facebook, adding:
Montenegro has been waiting for 15 years to become a member of the European Union. Through persistent and determined work, it has fulfilled every condition for accession.
According to Viktor Orban, the EU integration of the Western Balkans is no longer hampered by the performance of the countries concerned but by political decisions coming from Brussels.
Today, there is only one obstacle to Montenegro’s EU accession: Brussels itself. The Brussels bureaucrats have decided to push Ukraine into the Union through an accelerated process.
The PM sharply criticized the double standards shown by the EU:
There is not a single rational argument in favor of admitting Ukraine into the European Union while keeping Montenegro waiting for 15 years!
The Hungarian government has repeatedly supported the enlargement of the Western Balkans, emphasizing that accession negotiations should be judged based on performance rather than political considerations. Viktor Orban’s current message clearly shows that Hungary continues to support the EU integration of the countries of the region in staunch opposition to the double standards of Brussels.
Cover photo: Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, and Milojko Spajic, Prime Minister of Montenegro (Source: Viktor Orban’s Facebook page)
Organizers Ask Famous Singer to Speak Out Against Israel
Here's why the singer has canceled her performances.
Hungary FM: Brussels Pushes Ukraine, We Support the Western Balkans
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto shared his opinion in a post on Facebook.
PM Orban in Talks with Leader of a Key Country
Hungary's prime minister held talks with his Montenegrin counterpart in Budapest.
PM Orban: These Are Big Years for Us!
Two new Hungarian Nobel laureates and a new Hungarian astronaut, Hungary's prime minister listed.
