Hungary FM: Brussels Pushes Ukraine, We Support the Western Balkans

In his post, the minister wrote:

Brussels pushes Ukraine, we support the Western Balkans. Ukraine brings danger and the risk of being dragged into war, while the Western Balkans brings new momentum, security, and new energy.

Peter Szijjarto believes it is completely clear that Ukraine is in much worse condition than the Western Balkan states:

Nincs épeszű ember a világon, aki elhinné, hogy Ukrajna jobb állapotban van, mint a Nyugat-Balkán bármelyik országa.

Hungarian diplomacy has been emphasizing for years that EU enlargement should be accelerated in the direction of admitting the Western Balkans. The Hungarian government believes this would not only bring economic growth and investment opportunities to the region but also provide stability and security for the entire continent.