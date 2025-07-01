UkrajnaSzijjártó Péternyugat-balkánEurópai Unió
magyar

Hungary FM: Brussels Pushes Ukraine, We Support the Western Balkans

Brussels continues to urge Ukraine's EU accession, while the Hungarian government believes admitting the Western Balkans would be far more beneficial for the EU, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook, stating that Ukraine brings only danger and the risk of war, whereas the Western Balkans would provide fresh momentum, security, and energy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 01. 15:28
Szijjártó Péter
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On Tuesday, Peter Szijjarto sharply criticized the European Union’s enlargement policy on his Facebook page, arguing it does not serve real interests. According to Hungary's foreign minister, Brussels is pushing for Ukraine’s EU membership instead of the Western Balkans, which he sees as carrying serious risks.

Szijjártó Péter: Brüsszel Ukrajnát nyomja, mi a Nyugat-Balkánt (Fotó: Facebook)
Peter Szijjarto: Brussels pushes Ukraine, we support the Western Balkans (Source: Facebook)

In his post, the minister wrote:

Brussels pushes Ukraine, we support the Western Balkans. Ukraine brings danger and the risk of being dragged into war, while the Western Balkans brings new momentum, security, and new energy.

Peter Szijjarto believes it is completely clear that Ukraine is in much worse condition than the Western Balkan states:

Nincs épeszű ember a világon, aki elhinné, hogy Ukrajna jobb állapotban van, mint a Nyugat-Balkán bármelyik országa.

Hungarian diplomacy has been emphasizing for years that EU enlargement should be accelerated in the direction of admitting the Western Balkans. The Hungarian government believes this would not only bring economic growth and investment opportunities to the region but also provide stability and security for the entire continent.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook) 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekcsata

Bayer Zsolt: Zsírban oldódó hősök

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Régi, dicső családfa az övé, a hét törpe nemzetségből való ő, s bár nem jegyezték fel, de úgy volt, hogy Szundi és Szende frigyéből kelt életre a Szendi-ág, s a dicső évszázadok torkolltak aztán őbelé. A Romuluszba.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu