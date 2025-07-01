On Tuesday, Peter Szijjarto sharply criticized the European Union’s enlargement policy on his Facebook page, arguing it does not serve real interests. According to Hungary's foreign minister, Brussels is pushing for Ukraine’s EU membership instead of the Western Balkans, which he sees as carrying serious risks.
Hungary FM: Brussels Pushes Ukraine, We Support the Western Balkans
Brussels continues to urge Ukraine's EU accession, while the Hungarian government believes admitting the Western Balkans would be far more beneficial for the EU, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted on Facebook, stating that Ukraine brings only danger and the risk of war, whereas the Western Balkans would provide fresh momentum, security, and energy.
In his post, the minister wrote:
Brussels pushes Ukraine, we support the Western Balkans. Ukraine brings danger and the risk of being dragged into war, while the Western Balkans brings new momentum, security, and new energy.
Peter Szijjarto believes it is completely clear that Ukraine is in much worse condition than the Western Balkan states:
Hungarian diplomacy has been emphasizing for years that EU enlargement should be accelerated in the direction of admitting the Western Balkans. The Hungarian government believes this would not only bring economic growth and investment opportunities to the region but also provide stability and security for the entire continent.
Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
