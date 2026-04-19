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Greenpeace Reveals: Tisza Party Lied About Battery Factories During Campaign

The question arises as to why Greenpeace only made its findings public after the election. The results of the inspections show that there are no pollutants in the surroundings of Hungary’s battery plants.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 19. 16:31
Samsung SDI plant in God (Photo: MTI/Marton Monus)
Samsung SDI plant in God (Photo: MTI/Marton Monus)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

There is no pollution exceeding legal limits in the areas surrounding battery factories, Greenpeace said, citing its test results. The organization carried out the inspections back in March, but only disclosed the findings now, after the election.

Göd, 2020. január 28. A gödi Samsung SDI gyár 2020. január 28-án. A gyár a koronavírus terjedése miatt munkába állás előtt "karanténba helyezi" és orvosi vizsgálat alá vonja Kínából érkező alkalmazottjait, bár a céget érintően semmilyen járványügyi intézkedés nincs. A karanténon kívül fokozott fertőtlenítést vezettek be a közös helyiségekben, és a folyékony szappan mellett alkoholos kézfertőtlenítőket is kihelyeztek. A vírus okozta járvány valószínűleg egy vuhani piacon indult tavaly decemberben. A ragály halottainak száma Kínában meghaladta a 100-at, a biztosan a kórtól fertőzött tüdőgyulladásos betegek száma pedig a 4500-at. MTI/Mónus Márton
 Samsung SDI plant in God (Photo: MTI/Marton Monus)

Greenpeace experts took samples in God, in the vicinity of the Samsung SDI plant; in Komarom, near SK battery factories and an NMP processing facility; and in Soskut and Tarnok, around the Dongwha electrolyte and NMP processing plant. Water samples were collected from residents’ shallow wells and sent to an accredited laboratory, where levels of antimony, arsenic, cobalt, lithium, nickel, and N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP) were analyzed.

In none of the samples did they find pollution exceeding legal thresholds or levels significant from a public health perspective. In one sample from Komarom, lithium concentration was slightly elevated, but still orders of magnitude below levels that could pose a risk to human health.

Greenpeace informed local residents and decision-makers about the results.

Coordinated effort?

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, an article published in February by Telex claimed that extremely serious workplace safety violations had occurred at the Samsung SDI plant in God. According to the report, although the Pest County Government Office had flagged these issues, the government decided not to suspend the plant’s operations. The following day, the authority issued a statement, emphasizing that both as an environmental and labor safety regulator, it continuously ensures compliance with environmental protection laws and the protection of workers’ health and safety through regular inspections—free from any political influence.

Following the Telex article, Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party repeatedly claimed for weeks that severe pollution was taking place with the government’s knowledge. They even launched a petition regarding the God battery plant, demanding an immediate independent investigation and the identification of those responsible. The leader of the Tisza Party also alleged that Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto must have been aware of the violations at the plant, as he had held multiple meetings with the company’s leadership. 

Peter Szijjarto firmly rejected these claims, calling Peter Magyar a “pathetic, petty liar,” and filed a criminal complaint against him for defamation committed publicly and with malicious intent.

Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, also addressed the issue, stressing that the Hungarian government considers the protection of human life and health to be a paramount value that cannot be overridden by any investment or profit interests. He added that Hungary enforces the strictest environmental and workplace safety regulations in the European Union, which apply to all employers.

Cover photo: Main building of the Samsung SDI battery plant in God (Photo: MTI/Zsolt Szigetvary)


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