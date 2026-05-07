Viktor Orban: I Am Counting On You, Period of Unity, Rebuilding Ahead

We are entering an era of arbitrariness and willfulness, with initial signs already emerging. By attacking the president and other constitutional office-holders, they aim to abolish constitutional guarantees. They will bow to Brussels, support the war and back the migration pact. They want to scrap protected energy prices. These are alarming signs, yet we hope we are wrong.

For us, a period of unity, collective thinking and rebuilding lies ahead. This group and the entire DPK network are key pillars in the renewal of the pro-nation side. I am counting on you for rethinking, shaping opinions and joint action. I look forward to your proposals. I'll be in touch soon!

God above us all, Hungary before everything! Go Hungary, go Hungarians!” wrote Hungary’s outgoing prime minister to members of the Digital Civic Circles.