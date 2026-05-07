Orbán ViktorDPKlevél

Viktor Orban: I Am Counting On You, Period of Unity, Rebuilding Ahead

Renewal must come from circles that uphold national ideals, not from the party, Viktor Orban wrote in a message to members of the Digital Civic Circles. “I am counting on you in the process of rethinking, shaping opinions and taking joint action,” said Hungary’s outgoing prime minister.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 07. 15:04
Viktor Orban
Viktor Orban Forrás: Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

We are entering an era of arbitrariness and willfulness, with initial signs already emerging. By attacking the president and other constitutional office-holders, they aim to abolish constitutional guarantees. They will bow to Brussels, support the war and back the migration pact. They want to scrap protected energy prices. These are alarming signs, yet we hope we are wrong.

For us, a period of unity, collective thinking and rebuilding lies ahead. This group and the entire DPK network are key pillars in the renewal of the pro-nation side. I am counting on you for rethinking, shaping opinions and joint action. I look forward to your proposals. I'll be in touch soon!

God above us all, Hungary before everything! Go Hungary, go Hungarians!” wrote Hungary’s outgoing prime minister to members of the Digital Civic Circles.

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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu