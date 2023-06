Újabb államban nőtt Trump támogatottsága

NEW HAMPSHIRE 2024: Trump holds 32-point lead for Republican Nomination



Trump 44% (+5 from May)

DeSantis 12% (-6)

Christie 7% (+7)

Scott 7% (+6)

Haley 5% (+2)

Ramaswamy 3% (-3)

Pence 3% (+2)

Hutchinson 2% (+1)



National Res. | 06/12-14 | 500 LV https://t.co/K8rmEVlMeL pic.twitter.com/Nikj8ajAq2