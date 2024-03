A külképviseleteken is nagy az érdeklődés az orosz elnökválasztáson

❗ More than 1,500 people tried to vote 🗳️ in Prague yesterday, half of whom failed to vote, according to the Vesna movement. Vesna conducted an exit poll. The preliminary results of the election in Prague are as follows:



Davankov - 66.5%

Invalid ballot - 24.8%

Putin - 4.1%



