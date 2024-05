A menekültstátusszal rendelkező ukrán harcképes férfiakat is a frontra kényszerítenék

On 31 March 2024, 4.2 million non-EU citizens who fled 🇺🇦Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU. 🛂



The EU countries hosting the most were:

🇩🇪Germany (1 301 790 people; 30.9% of total EU)

🇵🇱Poland (955 520; 22.7%)

🇨🇿Czechia (364 375; 8.7%)



