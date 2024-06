A NATO keleti szárnyának megerősítéséről tárgyaltak a külügyminiszterek

Substantial discussions with my colleagues from #Poland and #Turkiye, @radeksikorski and @HakanFidan, in the 🇷🇴-🇵🇱-🇹🇷 trilateral format. We focused on further supporting #Ukraine and the #NATO Summit agenda, emphasizing the coherent consolidation on the #EasternFlank. pic.twitter.com/3A0gUGf8Jr