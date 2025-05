Egy bejegyzés miatt 8 órán keresztül tartották fogva a rendőrök volt kollégájukat

🚨WATCH: Body-worn camera footage of Kent Police searching FSU member Julian Foulkes’s home — all because of a perfectly lawful tweet.



“Very Brexity things,” murmurs one agent of the state, while browsing the pensioner’s bookshelves. Then, glancing at a Eurosceptic tome on… https://t.co/4gJHdF8sMB pic.twitter.com/xkJynbjUj1