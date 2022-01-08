 
időjárás -1°C Gyöngyvér 2022. January 8.
Gyöngyvér
2022. January 8.

Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin to meet again

MAGYAR NEMZET
2 órája
Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin to meet again

Hungarian-Russian cooperation in various fields may be expanded in the coming year.

“This year has been the most successful ever for Hungarian-Russian cooperation” wrote Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in a Facebook post.

“And this is a great foundation to reach even better results next year,” he continued.

As the Foregn Minister wrote, Viktor Orbán will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next February; preparations for the meeting are already underway. Szijjártó also highlighted the fields in which the two countries will work more closely in the coming year.

Some of these prioritized projects include the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the production of the Sputnik vaccine in Hungary, cooperation on space technology, increasing the role of Záhony in east-west rail traffic and expanding the export market of Hungarian food products to Russia.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov awarded his Hungarian counterpart with an official Order of Friendship award, which is the highest honor a foreign citizen can receive in Russia. Following the ceremony, Szijjártó stated:

If we hadn’t made an effort, if we hadn’t assumed a foreign policy based on national interests in recent years, we would have been less successful today in tackling the pandemic and the European energy crisis. We were able to speed up the vaccination campaign with the Sputnik vaccine in the spring, and the gas purchase agreement signed at the end of September guarantees Hungary’s energy security.

“We won’t allow Christians to be attacked in Hungary!”

Tristan Azbej: Extreme islamism and woke culture are simultaneously attacking Europe.

The EU hasn’t learned from the Habsburgs’ mistakes

Nations who wish to go their own way legally are subject to vile financial blackmail.

Viktor Orbán: 100 years ago, a political storm raged in Hungary

Said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in his speech commemorating the 100th anniversary of Sopron’s referendum.

Stealing Europe Part 3

Let us be (and remain) proud Hungarians and worried Europeans. Because that’s what we always have been.

Szőcs László

Szóbumeráng egy másik Chucktól

Chuck Schumer Donald Trumpot az Orbán Viktorra való hivatkozással szerette volna hitelteleníteni.

