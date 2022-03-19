Balázs Orbán: It’s time for Europe to take control of our own fate

“Nothing has changed since the communist manifesto: social classes were turned against each other then, and now members of the open society are waging a fight against the traditional family and nation,” said Balázs Orbán, Minister of State, on Friday in connection with the European Project 2021 research on families. They stated at the event that over 60 percent of Europeans still believe families are the most important frame of reference.

Balázs Orbán, Minister of State, emphasized in his speech that the Russian-Ukrainian war (which broke out after the study was conducted) shined a light on the fact that Europe is no longer an island of peace with our undeniable economic and demographic issues; we are forced to ride out these conflicts and hope for peace.

If there is any lesson to be learned from war it is that the time has come for Europe to take control of its own fate and to prevent Hungarian families from paying the costs of the war.

The Minister also discussed the need for strength to maintain peace, as only strong nations can control their own fates. Those who run the nation are essential to this – but they need successors. Despite all the debates in Europe, everyone agrees that the demographic situation is the biggest challenge as,

if nothing changes, by 2050 the European Union’s population will fall from 446 to 400 million – however opinions on a solution vary greatly.

The West prefers to solve the issue with more immigrants from Africa and the East; however, our country views this as a dead end. Migrants from a foreign culture and religion will not solve the problem, only intensify it. Balázs Orbán explained that according to the ideology of an open society this is desirable, as one of the progressive utopias that promises a fairer world by inciting hostility. He also affirmed that nothing has changed since the communist manifesto: then the social classes were turned against each other,

and now they are waging a fight against the traditional family and nation through the tools of gender ideology and migration.