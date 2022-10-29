American influence in Hungary (4)

We noted OVB badges on a few Americans, presumably election observers. Hanna Hámori, LMP press officer, stated that the ambassador wanted to personally visit the party headquarters on the night of the election given her strong relationship with LMP. At the same time, it is true that the US ambassador did also visit Fidesz and MSZP (Hungarian Socialist Party), but not Jobbik, as Mandiner reported.

In a more direct and memorable manner, the US ambassador asked several government politicians in December to review the new Hungarian electoral law according to Magyar Nemzet’s report in 2012. Multiple leading politicians confirmed that the ambassador initiated the repeal of the electoral law along with the development of new legislation. Apparently Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis also recommended to Fidesz leaders that they involve NGOs and opposition parties in the development of a new electoral law proposal.

Memorably, this was the same month when several thousands participated in the first peace march against foreign intervention in Hungary. At this time Charles Gati, influential American diplomatic figure, declared that overthrowing Orbán could even be possible through a civil war.

This was not the only time. On March 30, 2013, Népszava reported on their front page that “The way in which the constitution was amended as well as its content undermines confidence in the respect for the independence of the Constitutional Court – said United States ambassador in Budapest, Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis, in connection with the fourth amendment to the Basic Law.”

Eleni Tsakopoulos Kounalakis (Photo: MTI/Máthé Zoltán)

After her term as ambassador ended in the summer of 2013, there was no replacement for a year and a half. During this time, André Goodfriend directed the embassy as chargé d'affaires. After the left-liberals lost out in the 2014 elections, Goodfriend became much more active.

After the 2014 October local elections, the so-called banning affair began. At the time, the USA denied entry to six unnamed Hungarian public servants. “A tax authority investigation is underway in Hungary against several institutions and companies belonging to American interests – Napi Gazdaság has learned. According to our information, the American side is preparing to ban the head of the authorities involved in the investigation from entering the United States,” wrote Napi Gazdaság on November 16, 2014.

On December 10, the American embassy published an anticorruption “educational video”. In the end, the General Prosecutor’s Office requested legal assistance from the American authorities to which they received an answer in August 2016 stating that “the American authorities do not have any specific data, they obtained their information through the press and the internet, just as the media reports or Hungarian news would.”

In the meantime, the administrator openly backed the opposition towards the end of 2014. On November 17th, ATV already reported that “in addition to left-wing, liberal intellectuals and opposition representatives, André Goodfriend – the US’ temporary charge d’affaires – also took part in the meeting organized at László Bitó's apartment on Saturday. Not only did he participate, but according to the unanimous statement from our sources, he also sang (with piano accompaniment, according to one source).” In 2014, the so-called Bitó salon was known to be such an influential place that it was here the first left-liberal candidate for mayor at the time, Ferenc Falus, decided to run.

On November 21, 2014, conservative news platform Pesti Srácok reported that “the American charge d’affaires, André Goodfriend’s wife, Frances Goodfriend, also participated in Monday’s anti-government demonstration. We looked into it and it turned out that Mrs. Goodfriend posted several pictures of the day of public outrage on her social media page and she wrote about her participation in the demonstration as “merely an observer”. It is rather unorthodox though that Goodfriend’s wife posted a photo from the protest with a sign writing “Down with the government, Orbán and NAV”.”