Viktor Orbán: If we don’t protect the borders, the unity of the internal EU market could collapse

He also expressed that the government is building on national pride and would like this to be based increasingly on performance.

There is no multiculturalism in Hungary

– he added.

According to Viktor Orbán, one of the foundations of the Hungarian economic model are the low tax rates. Hungary is the only place in the world with one rate for personal income tax, no inheritance taxes, and a low corporate tax rate of 9 percent. As far as equality is concerned in the Hungarian model, it must be ensured at the input stage, or in other words in education and the job search. On the output end however, “we are on the side of differences,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister also said that if Hungary does not protect its borders, the unity of the European Union internal market could collapse. He emphasized that since Hungary is an open country, border protection should also be a part of the economic policy.

He announced that in the coming times, we are in need of political, energy, and physical security. While political security is guaranteed by the government, physical security will be ensured as Hungary has been and continues to be an island of peace. This will be reinforced by our energy security and the fact that Hungary has enough gas stored for the next six months.

Those who work with us will do well

– stated Viktor Orbán.

While speaking in front of the German business community, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that there are no surprises in the Hungarian economy: they can explain the exact medium and long-term plans that await various sectors. Several agreements with many German companies are underway in the areas of telecommunications, digitalization and green energy transition, mainly to join the Hungarian modernization programs.

Viktor Orbán believes that Hungarian-German cooperation is not founded in economics but rather culture. As he said, Hungarians have a “positive prejudice” towards Germany, in part for historical reasons and in part thanks to German cultural achievements.

No political campaign or occasional disagreement on economic issues can destroy the foundations of our bilateral cooperation

– he affirmed.