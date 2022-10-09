Viktor Orbán: All important Hungarian national goals were achieved

Ajánló

Tamás Menczer: Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian

Together we wait and hope for peace and we do everything we can to achieve this.

Péter Szijjártó: Latest EU sanctions do not damage Hungarian interests

“Hungary achieved exemptions from any new European Union sanctions that harm Hungarian interests or threaten our energy security” - announced Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Winter is coming - the Brussels sanctions jacket must be re-buttoned

When the energy sanctions were introduced, the European Commission may have had a similar intention - to speed up the conclusion of the war by reducing Russia's revenues.

National consultation on sanctions

Máté Kocsis told Magyar Nemzet that he is expecting high levels of interest and participation.

Viktor Orbán: Repeal the sanctions, Brussels!

After the overwhelming election victory of this past spring, the Fidesz-KDNP party coalition held its first party meeting in Balatonalmádi.

Sanctions policy has gone south

“If we look back on the history of sanctions policies, then we can see that such measures have never actually achieved the desired results,” said Imre Boros.