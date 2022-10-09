Viktor Orbán: All important Hungarian national goals were achieved

I asked the leaders of the European Union to debate with the aim of avoiding escalation of the war in mind,
– said the Prime Minister.
Together we wait and hope for peace and we do everything we can to achieve this.
The other important topic of the summit was the energy crisis. Viktor Orbán said that,
All the important Hungarian national goals concerning energy were achieved. We managed to get exemptions from any measures in the eighth sanctions package that would harm our interests. These sanctions do not apply to Hungary’s gas supply, nor to the energy from nuclear power plants; in fact, it enables Hungary to continue building the Paks 2 nuclear power plant as planned.
“Hungary achieved exemptions from any new European Union sanctions that harm Hungarian interests or threaten our energy security” - announced Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
He added: “And finally, we called on the committee to take immediate action to reduce energy prices after the implemented sanctions sent energy prices skyrocketing across Europe.”
Photo: Viktor Orbán (Photo: MTI/Fischer Zoltán)