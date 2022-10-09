időjárás 13°C Dénes 2022. október 9.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 13°C
Dömös, Gerjén, Günter
2022. október 9.

Tamás Menczer: Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian

Forrás: MTI
26 perce
Tamás Menczer: Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian

“Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian; Transcarpathia and the local Hungarians there can always count on the support of our government,” announced Tamás Menczer, Minister of State for Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, at the opening of the academic year on Friday at the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education.

“The ceremony, held in the Reformed church of Berehove (Beregszász), initiated 475 new students. There were more applications than ever before for the school. This proves that the popularity of the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education is unbroken,” said Tamás Menczer.

Together we wait and hope for peace and we do everything we can to achieve this, he said, thanking the school’s leadership and all its employees for preserving the school’s exceptionally high standard of education.

Despite the war raging in their country, these students can continue studying in this school,

– he added.

 

Tamás Menczer also highlighted that aside from education, the school had a role in supporting the refugees: feeding them, housing them and providing humanitarian aid.

The aim of the Hungarian government, based on national policy guidelines, is to help strengthen Hungarian national identity, preserve the cultural and linguistic values of all Hungarians, and support the livelihood of Hungarians living in their homelands outside of Hungary’s borders,

– announced the Minister of State for Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Tamás Menczer also reminded that Hungary was the first to recognize Ukraine’s independence and establish diplomatic relations. He emphasized that preserving and strengthening good diplomatic and neighbourly relations with Ukraine is still very important for Hungary.

He reminded that,

with the current war in Ukraine, Hungary is implementing its largest ever humanitarian aid actions.

Aside from continuously delivering aid, Hungary is supporting refugees in finding work and schooling for their children who intend to stay in Hungary for the long term.

“It is in Hungary’s interest that the war end as soon as possible and that a stable, developing, and peaceful Ukraine ensure legal security for all of its citizens, regardless of ethnicity or mother tongue. We must do everything we can to reach a cease-fire and to end the war as soon as possible,” said the Minister. According to him, Transcarpathia plays the role of a bridge that has the potential to enable close relations between the two countries.

Standing up for the rights of the Transcarpathian native Hungarian community is our legal and heartfelt duty, and we have indicated this when Ukraine was granted EU candidate status,

– he affirmed. The Minister added that Hungary trusts that Ukraine wants and knows how to fulfill the necessary and expected obligations and conditions.

Photo: Tamás Menczer (Photo: MTI/Nemes János)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Akkor bukott le a pesti drogdíler, amikor nem is számított rá

origo.hu

Itt a drámai videó a Krími híd felrobbantásáról

origo.hu

Rubint Réka melléről élő adásban csúszott le a ruha

borsonline.hu

A finn miniszterelnök tudja, mi a kiút az ukrajnai konfliktusból

mandiner.hu

Egy magyar miatt zokogott az egész stadion Dél-Koreában! Hidegrázós videó

ripost.hu

Konok: Igaza van Orbánnak, teljesen logikus a Budapest-Belgrád vasútvonal fejlesztése

mandiner.hu

Pedofiloknak adnák oda a miniszterelnök unokáit a tanártüntetésen hergelő aktivisták

magyarnemzet.hu

Alma, a természet oltalma

mindmegette.hu

Íme a Nestlé Purina zöld válasza a klímaváltozás mezőgazdasági hatásaira és a kilövő nyersanyag- és élelmiszerárakra(x)

mandiner.hu

Transzhumanizmus és Homo sapiens

magyarnemzet.hu

A vashiánynak mindig oka van – ezek is állhatnak a hátterében

life.hu

Djokovicsot büntették, meghökkentő véget ért a meccs

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Viktor Orbán: All important Hungarian national goals were achieved

He stated in his Facebook post that in regard to the war, he represented the Hungarian position of peace being most important and avoiding any escalation.

Péter Szijjártó: Latest EU sanctions do not damage Hungarian interests

“Hungary achieved exemptions from any new European Union sanctions that harm Hungarian interests or threaten our energy security” - announced Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Winter is coming - the Brussels sanctions jacket must be re-buttoned

When the energy sanctions were introduced, the European Commission may have had a similar intention - to speed up the conclusion of the war by reducing Russia's revenues.

National consultation on sanctions

Máté Kocsis told Magyar Nemzet that he is expecting high levels of interest and participation.

Viktor Orbán: Repeal the sanctions, Brussels!

After the overwhelming election victory of this past spring, the Fidesz-KDNP party coalition held its first party meeting in Balatonalmádi.

Sanctions policy has gone south

“If we look back on the history of sanctions policies, then we can see that such measures have never actually achieved the desired results,” said Imre Boros.
idézőjelVélemény
Felhévizy Félix

A nagyszájú NoÁr nagyon csúnyán lelepleződött

A baloldali trükköknek mindig nagy áruk van.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu