Tamás Menczer: Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian

“The ceremony, held in the Reformed church of Berehove (Beregszász), initiated 475 new students. There were more applications than ever before for the school. This proves that the popularity of the Ferenc Rakoczi II Transcarpathian Hungarian College of Higher Education is unbroken,” said Tamás Menczer.
Together we wait and hope for peace and we do everything we can to achieve this, he said, thanking the school’s leadership and all its employees for preserving the school’s exceptionally high standard of education.
Despite the war raging in their country, these students can continue studying in this school,
– he added.