Tamás Menczer: Every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian

Tamás Menczer also highlighted that aside from education, the school had a role in supporting the refugees: feeding them, housing them and providing humanitarian aid.

The aim of the Hungarian government, based on national policy guidelines, is to help strengthen Hungarian national identity, preserve the cultural and linguistic values of all Hungarians, and support the livelihood of Hungarians living in their homelands outside of Hungary’s borders,

– announced the Minister of State for Bilateral Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Tamás Menczer also reminded that Hungary was the first to recognize Ukraine’s independence and establish diplomatic relations. He emphasized that preserving and strengthening good diplomatic and neighbourly relations with Ukraine is still very important for Hungary.

He reminded that,

with the current war in Ukraine, Hungary is implementing its largest ever humanitarian aid actions.

Aside from continuously delivering aid, Hungary is supporting refugees in finding work and schooling for their children who intend to stay in Hungary for the long term.