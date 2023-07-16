időjárás 33°C Valter 2023. július 16.
Valter
2023. július 16.
Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

Szőcs László
57 perce
It must have been hot in Strasbourg too... Let us attribute the recent decision taken by the European Parliament also to the weather. Although everyone is equal before the law – in Italian courtrooms it is written in large letters – MEPs who are ceaselessly concerned about the rule of law on 364 days of the year have now exempted a well-defined circle from the strictness of the law. There is no final legislation yet – member states will have a say – but as it stands, the EU can limit or even eliminate the ability to sue investigative journalists and "civil" society, so-called non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Supporters of the proposal argue that the right of NGOs to participate in public life is stronger than the right of any member of society to sue them, MEP of Fidesz Erno Schaller-Baross told the Hungarian Mandiner newspaper. The European Commission, which proposed the draft legislation, would put into practice an American model. Decades ago, action against so-called SLAPPs was introduced overseas. The acronym stands for strategic lawsuits against public participation. For example, lawsuits initiated by a corporation, a government or a wealthy person against an investigative journalist to burden him or her with legal costs and obstruct his or her work.

Figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) show that there are around 60 thousand NGOs active in Hungary, with an average annual income of 49 million Hungarian forints per organisation.

However, in media reports on public life, we typically come across the names of a dozen NGOs that are striving to transform social and political relations - be it migrants or sexual minorities - from subsidies coming from abroad and not from Hungarian taxpayers. According to a report on its website, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, often a harsh critic of the Hungarian public administration, had an income of  825 million forints last year, which is 17 times the budget of an average Hungarian NGO. However, domestic donations and personal income tax donations [Hungarians can donate 1 per cent of their income tax to an NGO]  amounted to only forty million, that is, only twenty forints per citizen based on the two million votes the dollar Left secured in the 2022 elections. The big money comes from organisations such as the European Commission (122 million forints), George Soros's Open Society Foundations (99 million forints) or the American National Endowment for Democracy (NED), also playing a role in financing opposition circles in Hunary. Brussels's proposal highlights the "cross-border implications" of cases in relation to NGOs, and the above list suggests that a local women's choir giving a performance in their twin village across the border is not such a case. The EU proposal is about extending protection to global interest groups and their cronies allegedly threatened by SLAPPs. As Magyar Nemzet reported, for example, the Action for Democracy, with links to NED, is now preparing for a battle in Warsaw to influence the upcoming Polish elections from the outside – in the name of civil society and to the disadvantage of the right wing.

A mayor fsupported by Fidesz sued the Atlatszo investigative portal in the spring but the watchdog has now won the case. We seem to have independent courts. They serve neither Hungarian, nor European interests – at most those of global interest groups – if they exempt from lawsuits wealthy NGOs working towards transforming our public life on money from abroad, helped by a battalion of lawyers. A few years ago, influential circles first had Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia killed and then Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak. In both countries, the assassinations led to the fall of the left-wing (!) governments in office at the time. If Europe wants to protect the 'watchdogs' that scrutinise governments, it can do so by improving conditions in public life, not by eliminating equal rights.

Cover photo: George Soros (Photo: AFP)

