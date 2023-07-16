Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

However, in media reports on public life, we typically come across the names of a dozen NGOs that are striving to transform social and political relations - be it migrants or sexual minorities - from subsidies coming from abroad and not from Hungarian taxpayers. According to a report on its website, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, often a harsh critic of the Hungarian public administration, had an income of 825 million forints last year, which is 17 times the budget of an average Hungarian NGO. However, domestic donations and personal income tax donations [Hungarians can donate 1 per cent of their income tax to an NGO] amounted to only forty million, that is, only twenty forints per citizen based on the two million votes the dollar Left secured in the 2022 elections. The big money comes from organisations such as the European Commission (122 million forints), George Soros's Open Society Foundations (99 million forints) or the American National Endowment for Democracy (NED), also playing a role in financing opposition circles in Hunary. Brussels's proposal highlights the "cross-border implications" of cases in relation to NGOs, and the above list suggests that a local women's choir giving a performance in their twin village across the border is not such a case. The EU proposal is about extending protection to global interest groups and their cronies allegedly threatened by SLAPPs. As Magyar Nemzet reported, for example, the Action for Democracy, with links to NED, is now preparing for a battle in Warsaw to influence the upcoming Polish elections from the outside – in the name of civil society and to the disadvantage of the right wing.