Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

It must have been hot in Strasbourg too... Let us attribute the recent decision taken by the European Parliament also to the weather. Although everyone is equal before the law – in Italian courtrooms it is written in large letters – MEPs who are ceaselessly concerned about the rule of law on 364 days of the year have now exempted a well-defined circle from the strictness of the law. There is no final legislation yet – member states will have a say – but as it stands, the EU can limit or even eliminate the ability to sue investigative journalists and "civil" society, so-called non-governmental organisations (NGOs). Supporters of the proposal argue that the right of NGOs to participate in public life is stronger than the right of any member of society to sue them, MEP of Fidesz Erno Schaller-Baross told the Hungarian Mandiner newspaper. The European Commission, which proposed the draft legislation, would put into practice an American model. Decades ago, action against so-called SLAPPs was introduced overseas. The acronym stands for strategic lawsuits against public participation. For example, lawsuits initiated by a corporation, a government or a wealthy person against an investigative journalist to burden him or her with legal costs and obstruct his or her work.
Figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) show that there are around 60 thousand NGOs active in Hungary, with an average annual income of 49 million Hungarian forints per organisation.