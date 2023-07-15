időjárás 32°C Henrik , Roland 2023. július 15.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Henrik, Roland
2023. július 15.
magyar

New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája
New EP proposal to protect organisations riddled with corruption

The European Parliament recently voted in favor of a proposal that would allow various rights organizations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), investigative journalists and activists to be exempt from any legal liability if they claim in court that their right to public participation has been damaged. "Placing NGOs above the law and the judicial system could lead to the legalization of their already existing abuses of the legal norms of the community, and this new type of power could be wielded to legalize certain forms of corruption," Dr Zoltan Lomnici Jr, constitutional law expert told Magyar Nemzet.

"The proposed new legislation would also exempt journalists, human rights activists and NGOs from - in the text's wording - manifestly unfounded or abusive legal proceedings (known collectively as SLAPP - strategic lawsuits against public participation). The main argument behind the legislation is that such proceedings would jeopardize their public participation, and could thus be immediately terminated by the court, the constitutional lawyer and legal expert said. The new regulation in question was recently submitted to the European Parliament (EP), where it was passed with 493 voting in favor, 33 against and 105 abstentions. EU Commissioner for Transparency and Values Vera Jourova argued in favor of the proposal, saying that these measures would help protect those who take risks and speak out when the public interest is at stake - for example when it comes to "allegations of money laundering and corruption".
 

From this perspective, the proposal is not unique, as journalists are already protected in several member states

the legal expert at the Szazadveg research institute pointed out, stressing that in Hungary, for example, at the initiative of ruling Fidesz party, no one who commits defamation or libel in the press can be punished with imprisonment, except in certain rare blatantly gross cases.

 

NGOs placed above the law

For NGOs, however, the situation is different. "The positive discrimination of foreign-funded entities, often seen in the United States as agent organisations or political pressure groups, raises sovereignty issues," Dr Lomnici Jr said. The suspicion of personalized legislation also arises, the legal expert noted, explaining that  

in its proposal for creating the new EU directive, the EP is relying mostly on the rule of law reports prepared by NGOs.

Several of the suspects in the Brussels corruption scandal which erupted last December - such as Niccolo Figa-Talamanca and Antonio Panzeri - influenced MEPs through NGOs and are also suspected of laundering payments from third countries for their lobbying activity through the NGOs. The EP proposal also raises questions in this regard. 

Putting NGOs above the law and justice could legalize their already existing abuses, overriding the legal norms of the community. And this new type of power could be wielded to legitimize certain forms of corruption,

the legal expert said.

 

Ties to migration 

NGOs also play a major role in promoting migration. A few months ago, a diplomatic row erupted between Italy and France over the refusal of the right-wing government led by Giorgia Meloni to open its ports to French and German NGOs carrying illegal migrants. Dr. Zoltan Lomnici pointed out that NGOs have staged attacks on multiple levels at member states who are trying to resist immigration, so it is of real consequence what immunity the proposal grants these organizations;

The network-like operation was also visible in terms of facilitating migration, so now the goal is clearly to ensure the 'protection' of NGOs against legal and judiciary proceedings on a Europe-wide scale, i.e. ideally in all member states,

the expert said, adding that "its implementation would be a giant step forward for these organisations". 

Cover photo: European Parliament meeting in Brussels (Photo: AFP/Kenzo Tribouillard)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Vízfogyasztás a kánikula alatt: fontos tippeket adott az Energiaügyi Minisztérium

Vízfogyasztás a kánikula alatt: fontos tippeket adott az Energiaügyi Minisztérium

origo.hu
Igen, meleg vagyok - bejelentette a kormányt bíráló Hodász András, hogy homoszexuális

Igen, meleg vagyok - bejelentette a kormányt bíráló Hodász András, hogy homoszexuális

origo.hu
"23 évesen tudtam meg, hogy Down-szindrómás vagyok" - Így jöttek rá az orvosok a fiatal anya kromoszóma-rendellenességére

"23 évesen tudtam meg, hogy Down-szindrómás vagyok" - Így jöttek rá az orvosok a fiatal anya kromoszóma-rendellenességére

life.hu
Hodász András coming outolt: Igen, meleg vagyok

Hodász András coming outolt: Igen, meleg vagyok

mandiner.hu
Betörő járt Curtiséknél, itt a rapper megoldása

Betörő járt Curtiséknél, itt a rapper megoldása

ripost.hu
Drámai a helyzet az építőanyag-piacon, a Ryanair meglepte a magyar utasokat – heti összefoglalónk

Drámai a helyzet az építőanyag-piacon, a Ryanair meglepte a magyar utasokat – heti összefoglalónk

vg.hu
Betörtek Curtisékhez, nagyon ki van borulva a rapper

Betörtek Curtisékhez, nagyon ki van borulva a rapper

origo.hu
Liverpool: velük megy Szoboszlai edzőtáborozni

Liverpool: velük megy Szoboszlai edzőtáborozni

nemzetisport.hu
„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

„Mindig jó érzés olyan helyen lenni, ahová az emberek pihenni járnak”(x)

ripost.hu
FesztMarket: a gondtalan szórakozást támogatja a Lidl(x)

FesztMarket: a gondtalan szórakozást támogatja a Lidl(x)

heol.hu
Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

Roger Federer új sportágában hiába várt Nadal segítségére

magyarnemzet.hu
Djokovics újabb ellenséget szerzett, de döntős Wimbledonban

Djokovics újabb ellenséget szerzett, de döntős Wimbledonban

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

Hungary is defending Europe's borders

As Brussels is the biggest supporter of people smuggling, the infringement proceedings against Hungary are discredited, the Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto said.
EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

EU commissioner preaches water and drinks wine

Ylva Johansson says Europe would be poorer without migrants, but she has not experienced the hardship of the crisis first hand.
Distorted mirror

Distorted mirror

With virtually all the serious politicians having left the EP, the institution has become a playground for an ostentatious and loud minority by today, with only Eva Kaili and her kindred comrades remaining to execute the well-paying tasks assigned to them.
Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

Gunshots, taxi drivers carrying migrants – situation report from the Serbia-Hungary border + videos

The sound of gunfire almost an everyday occurrence in border towns. There is a constant police presence due to migrants.
Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

Left's policies lead to civil war – exclusive interview with Eric Zemmour

Halting migration is the only long-term solution to the situation unfolding in France.
Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Inhumane and corrupt mobilization in Ukraine + videos

Many conscripted men are taken off the streets by the officers: most recently in Transcarpathia, a surveillance camera recorded as a man was abducted from the street by the authorities. Some earn a lot of money from forced conscription.
Családmentő akció Tyler Rake-módra

Családmentő akció Tyler Rake-módra

Aki a nagyszabású és mozgalmas jelenetek miatt kedveli az akcióműfajt, bizonyára szórakoztató és látványos darabnak találja a Tyler Rake: A kimenekítés 2.-t.

idézőjelVélemény
Seres Attila

1991 forró nyara Odesszában

A Szovjetunió agóniája egy magyar tinédzser szemével.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu