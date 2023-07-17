időjárás 36°C Elek , Endre 2023. július 17.
Elek, Endre
2023. július 17.
Hungarians find foreign campaign financing unacceptable, recent survey finds

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungarians find foreign campaign financing unacceptable, recent survey finds

The vast majority of adult Hungarians (63%) do not find it acceptable that the campaigns of domestic parties and politicians are directly or indirectly financed from abroad, according to a recent nationally representative survey conducted by the Center for Fundamental Rights.

The National Information Center considers „foreign, direct and organised influencing of voter decision” a national security risk, the Center’s recently published report dealing with the Left's foreign campaign financing reads.

According to the facts of the case, the left-wing parties received around €10 million in funds through organisations linked to US progressive circles, which they used during the campaign period for the 2022 parliamentary elections. The document also revealed that incumbent Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, who had been considered the favorite in the left-wing primaries last year, had previously claimed that his campaign was financed by small donations in Hungary. This claim, however, seems to be groundless, as his fellow party member Gabor Perjes paid a total of HUF 506 million on 19 occasions into the account of the 99 Movement, founded and led by the mayor. However, the origin of the money, transferred mostly in euros and pounds, is obscure. The mayor’s explanation of his embarrassing involvement in money laundering and the unseen donation boxes are also laughable even to his left-wing allies.

Almost two thirds (63%) of respondents also consider unacceptable the direct and indirect foreign funding of campaigns of domestic parties and politicians.

Source: Center for Fundamental Rights

The reason for the negative attitude may be that respondents cannot identify with the political messages of the opposition, which is a vocal representative of foreign interests. The voters want peace and not war, security and not parallel societies, and child protection instead of gender propaganda, the Center for Fundamental Rights says.

More than a third (35 percent) of left-leaning voters also reject foreign influence, the survey suggests.

The Center for Fundamental Rights’ poll was conducted by phone between 10-12 July 2023 using the CATI method. The sample of 1000 people is representative of the population aged 18 and over. Unavoidable variations due to statistical sampling by gender, age, region, type of municipality and education level have been smoothed using data from the KSH. In the cases where all respondents answered the question, the estimates differ by a maximum of 3.16 percent from the value for the population as a whole with a 95% confidence.

Cover photo: Mayor Gergely Karacsony, with Gergely Orsi, Mayor of District II, and Bence Tordai (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)

 

„The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK”

„The Ukrainian terrorist state is controlled by the US and the UK”

According to the spokeswoman of the Russian foreign ministry, decisions such as the one to blow up the bridge on the Crimean peninsula are made with the direct involvement of US and British officials.
A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

A thought-provoking question on Ukraine's NATO membership

The results of the NATO summit in Vilnius are being misinterpreted, Georgia's prime minister says.
Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

Crony crew, shielded from lawsuits

There are around 60 thousand NGOs active in Hungary, with an average annual income of 49 million Hungarian forints per organisation.
"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

"Beaten, then loaded into a minibus" - brutal conscription in Ukraine + videos

Military mobilisation has been going on for more than five hundred days, and recruiting officers are not discerning in their means of brutality.
Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

Hungary-phobic Ukrainians would pummel PM Orban even for Biden's decision

The public is disappointed with Zelensky's performance at the NATO summit in Vilnius, but some say he is not at fault.
Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is a lucrative business along Hungary-Serbia border

Migration is also facilitated by those who let out their properties to migrants and provide transportation, Serbia's interior minister says.
idézőjelVélemény
Harangozó Éva

Mi ez, kérem, nem transzpárti az ENSZ!

A férfi és női mivoltunkat nem mi találtuk ki, az kitörölhetetlenül személyiségünk, identitásunk része.

