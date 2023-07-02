időjárás 28°C Ottó 2023. július 2.
Ottó
2023. július 2.
Hungary has to admit 30,000 migrants if mandatory quota adopted, says security advisor

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary's position on illegal migration has been quite consistent since 2015: there can be no talk of the redistribution of migrants in the European Union according to quotas, especially mandatory quotas, Gyorgy Bakondi, the prime minister's chief advisor on homeland security said on public television Saturday.

Gyorgy Bakondi said that a few weeks ago this issue was brought before the Home Affairs Council (JHA), where a unanimous vote is not required, and a majority decision can be taken. Hungary and Poland voted against the proposal, while four other countries abstained, which is in fact a "silent vote against", so the result is "far from unanimous". The idea is that arriving migrants will be distributed among EU member states from Brussels headquarters or from countries where there are too many, the chief adviser explained, adding that Hungary would have to take in around 30,000 migrants.

The plan also states that migrants are to be accommodated within the given country, and asylum applications would also be assessed there, Gyorgy Bakondi explained. He also pointed out that anyone who thinks that those migrants who are now engaged in shootouts against each other at the Serbian border and are threatening the Hungarian border police with weapons, sticks and stones will suddenly become political refugees once they enter Hungary and that the people of Europe would benefit from their entry are "seriously mistaken".

In Hungary's point of view, there can be no talk of migrant distribution based on quotas, especially mandatory quotas, nor can they tell Hungarians from a Brussels headquarters how many people we must accommodate, support and care for on a long term basis,

the chief advisor on homeland security stressed, noting also that Western European experience shows that migrants are not appearing in mass numbers on the labor market, but are rather posing a burden on the social welfare system.

Mr Bakondi recalled that the position Hungary has taken from the outset - and which would solve the migration problem - is that only those migrants who have already been assessed outside the border should be allowed to enter. Arrivals would be able to submit their applications while staying in hotspots and those whose applications are accepted would be allowed to enter, while the others would have to travel back to where they came from.

The Hungarian idea does not enjoy much support among those - mainly from George Soros's network and the left-liberal party family - who believe that migrants should be admitted, that solidarity should be shown and that all EU countries should become immigrant countries. Gyorgy Bakondi stressed that this was the wrong approach and that they would do their utmost to ensure that these notions do not pass into law and become an obligation.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/Etienne Laurent)

Ajánló

Migrants crying „Allahu Akbar” wreak havoc in France

Migrants crying „Allahu Akbar” wreak havoc in France

Shocking videos capturing the rioting migrants are making rounds on the internet.
Hungarian Left's election campaign was financed illegally from US, says MEP

Hungarian Left's election campaign was financed illegally from US, says MEP

Illegal foreign interference in Hungary's electoral process is a violation of the country's sovereignty, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said on Saturday.
Blah, blah, blah - Ukrainian FM's response to PM Orban

Blah, blah, blah - Ukrainian FM's response to PM Orban

FM Dmytro Kuleba did not leave the Hungarian prime minister's words on the war without comment.
Women in Germany at risk from illegal immigration

Women in Germany at risk from illegal immigration

Christian Democrats demand that migrant crime no longer be a taboo topic in Germany.
Brussels to force a city-sized migrant ghetto on Hungary

Brussels to force a city-sized migrant ghetto on Hungary

The European Union has decided that we take in at least 10,000 migrants a year, or even more.
Battle rages on between those against migration and Soros's empire

Battle rages on between those against migration and Soros's empire

The controversy surrounding migrant quotas show that the problem has not disappeared, the director of analysis at the Nezopont Institute told Magyar Nemzet.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

Afrika évszázada jön?

A fekete kontinensről bevándorlók Európában is törzsi vonalak mentén fognak szavazni.

