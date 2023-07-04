időjárás 23°C Ulrik 2023. július 4.
Ulrik
2023. július 4.
Mob on barricades

Szőcs László
54 perce 29 perce
Mob on barricades

Attacking a mayor, injuring his wife and children, arson, looting – news and photos from the vicinity of Paris, the city we once knew as the city of light. Today, the only things emitting light are those that are burning: four years ago it was the Notre-Dame, today it is the burning cars or a swimming pool built for the 2024 Olympic Games. Otherwise, there is nothing but darkness, both in the physical and mental sense. 

Meanwhile, President Macron “is giving deep thought” to the events to understand the causes that led to violence, the press quoted him as saying. As if he was a foreign professor of philosophy, who has just arrive to see the Louvre, and not the leader of the state whose institutions are being destroyed by the migrant thugs. Moreover, the explanation is relatively simple. After decades of beating around the bush over the issue of migration and the ever-increasing swelling of the problem, and after calling the anti-immigration National Front and its voters racist, it's obviously difficult to do a quick introspection.

Politically correct textbooks would come up with the false claim that mass migration satisfies both parties involved, as migrants can live in a more developed country, and the developed country gains working hands. Today, the photos from France paint a picture of a country that is infinitely sad and depressed. Peaceful citizens consider the riots unbearable: they protest the protesters. The youngsters, many of whom are from a migration background, and in many cases children, think that they cannot live in the state where they were born or taken by their parents.

“It's not the state's job to solve the problem of a twelve-year-old setting fire to a school,” French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says. This is only partly true, in case of individual children, but children's problems are well known to be symptoms of something else, this time of a sick society. Everyone is frustrated. Police officers fear that they will either be killed in the no-go zone or face internal investigations. "This neighborhood was their district. A dreaded district, the most formidable in the city, perhaps in the country. The cops already knew on their way here, looking at the rooftops of the apartment blocks, that nasty things were going on," Laurent Obertone wrote a few years ago. When we first picked up his dystopia, his book called Gerilla seemed like a fun summer read. But not this summer.

Parisian suburbs experienced similar riots almost twenty years ago. Young migrants living in housing estates, unemployed or doing casual jobs, living from crime, were disappointed. Because, despite being second- or third-generation immigrants, the 'social elevator' has stopped, and the country was not giving them what they expected, with only very few of them becoming Mbappe or Benzema. The prisons are packed with them. They hate not only their 'fellow citizens', but also the country that took in their parents, their grandparents, who used to stand by the assembly line at the Renault factory or wash hospital corridors without a word of complaint.

Two decades have passed since then, and four hundred thousand immigrants arrive in the country every year. The country saw a wave of terror raging for a whole year, then a priest killed , a teacher beheaded, a Jewish person thrown from a balcony out of anti-Semitism, a cathedral set on fire, toddlers stabbed – all by migrants. One incident — a policeman shooting a young man of Algerian origin — was tinder to the unrest that has spread to Belgium and Switzerland.

The barricades of 1789 now belong to the mob.

France has become a poster child for the ills of society that we don’t want in Hungary: mass immigration, no-go zones, riots and a state crumbling under all this.

 

Cover photo: A burning car set on fire by protesters in the Paris suburb of Nanterre  on 29 June 2023 following the death of a teenager. Two days earlier, a French police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic check. After questioning, the policeman who killed the young man was remanded in custody. According to the prosecutor's office, the use of a weapon was not justified when the young man, who was driving in the bus lane, was stopped. 
(Photo:MTI/EPA/Yoan Valat)

 

Ajánló

Government Spox: We'll protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners

Government Spox: We'll protect the country, Hungarian families, jobs, utility price cuts and pensioners

As long as Hungary has a national government, it will not allow the country to be dragged into war, Alexandra Szentkiralyi said.
Good luck to the authorities! - Hungary's FM sends message re French riots + video

Good luck to the authorities! - Hungary's FM sends message re French riots + video

Recent events bear testament to the consequences of the EU's failed migration policy, Hungary's minister of trade and foreign affairs has said.
The horse's head

The horse's head

Some serious-looking men would unleash a small army, enough to fill a town, on Hungary, and we are to believe that they are good, just because they say so.
Europe is in flames

Europe is in flames

Hungary, together with Poland, has assumed a decisively negative viewpoint.
Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

Corruption pervades everything, Ukrainian Employers' Association says

The issue of systemic corruption in Ukraine was highlighted even by the European Commission in 2021.
Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

Former Italian paradise-turned migrant camp now engulfed in crime and grisly filth

The Italian island of Lampedusa has witnessed an unprecedented influx of migrants.
Bánó Attila

A műkedvelők fantáziáját is megmozgatta a 907-es pozsonyi csata

A nagy magyar győzelem után már nem lehetett kétséges, hogy a Kárpát-medencében egy szívós nép vert gyökeret.

