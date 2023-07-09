The thousand faces of Prigozhin + video

Ukrainian commentators meanwhile wasted no time in ridiculing the Wagner leader, and the Daily Mail drew attention to the post by Anton Gerashchenko, a Kyiv government official, who wrote,

These are not shots from a casting for a role in a cheap comedy, but selfies of Prigozhin, yesterday's "Hero of Russia,

a reference to the halted Wagner rebellion against the Russian leadership at the end of June, after which the mercenary commander went into exile in Belarus for a time, but returned to Russia on Thursday.

This is why Prigozhin has that collection of wig and fake beards! What a fucking weirdo!

Admiral-General Haffaz Aladin 🥳

After the search, security forces posted photos from Yevhen Prigozhin's personal album! pic.twitter.com/pQGiJ0MwoV — Midobecker 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🎯🇺🇦 (@midobecker_1) July 6, 2023

Although the pictures were allegedly leaked on social media to "humiliate" the mercenary leader, it has also been suggested that they were manipulated. However, according to The Guardian, the images may actually be authentic.

Ru media are publishing footage of the FSB raid at Prigozhin's house in St. Petersburg.

Have been found weapons, fake documents, gold and 6 billion rubles in cash. pic.twitter.com/QoVedOU6HK — Angry Cossack (@auto_glam) July 5, 2023

Earlier, reports had emerged that Prigozhin had frequently traveled to different areas of the front, and had even visited Bahmut, which has been under fire for months;