időjárás 32°C Lukrécia 2023. július 9.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 32°C
Lukrécia
2023. július 9.
magyar

The thousand faces of Prigozhin + video

Magyar Nemzet
27 perce
The thousand faces of Prigozhin + video

The Russian security services have found "interesting" items during their raid on the St Petersburg mansion of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, The Guardian reports.

In the course of the search, they allegedly found a wardrobe full of wigs, and photos of Prigozhin in various disguises wearing those wigs.

Ukrainian commentators meanwhile wasted no time in ridiculing the Wagner leader, and the Daily Mail drew attention to the post by Anton Gerashchenko, a Kyiv government official, who wrote, 

These are not shots from a casting for a role in a cheap comedy, but selfies of Prigozhin, yesterday's "Hero of Russia,

a reference to the halted Wagner rebellion against the Russian leadership at the end of June, after which the mercenary commander went into exile in Belarus for a time, but returned to Russia on Thursday.

Although the pictures were allegedly leaked on social media to "humiliate" the mercenary leader, it has also been suggested that they were manipulated. However, according to The Guardian, the images may actually be authentic.

Earlier, reports had emerged that Prigozhin had frequently traveled to different areas of the front, and had even visited Bahmut, which has been under fire for months;

Some speculated that he had used a double, but after learning about the photos, it is more likely that he traveled between cities in disguise.

 

@dyadya_slava_3

В сеть начали сливать фотографии из личного архива Евгения Пригожина. Во время своих передвижений по Сирии и Африке, Евгений Викторович часто менял внешность. Вероятно, это было необходимо, чтобы минимизировать вероятность покушения

♬ Вагнер - Вика Цыганова

Cover photo: Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group (Photo: NEXTA/Twitter)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Súlyos baleset történt Újpesten, a mentők is a helyszínen vannak

Súlyos baleset történt Újpesten, a mentők is a helyszínen vannak

origo.hu
Két kamion között próbált elmenni biciklivel a gyorsforgalmin, borzalmas horror lett belőle - videó

Két kamion között próbált elmenni biciklivel a gyorsforgalmin, borzalmas horror lett belőle - videó

origo.hu
Tragédiába torkollott a budapesti bulizás, holtan találták meg a hétfőn eltűnt Lászlót

Tragédiába torkollott a budapesti bulizás, holtan találták meg a hétfőn eltűnt Lászlót

borsonline.hu
Qubit: inkább ne legyünk boldogok, de legyen több egyenlőség

Qubit: inkább ne legyünk boldogok, de legyen több egyenlőség

mandiner.hu
Egyre kilátástalanabb Zoltán és kutyája helyzete: „Minden napért hálás vagyok, akár van mit ennünk, akár nincs”

Egyre kilátástalanabb Zoltán és kutyája helyzete: „Minden napért hálás vagyok, akár van mit ennünk, akár nincs”

ripost.hu
Kitörhet a vihar hétfő reggel a forint piacán

Kitörhet a vihar hétfő reggel a forint piacán

vg.hu
Hazaküldték a börtönből Pumped Gabót

Hazaküldték a börtönből Pumped Gabót

origo.hu
Az ecet csodaszer a kertben: mutatjuk, mire használhatod

Az ecet csodaszer a kertben: mutatjuk, mire használhatod

mindmegette.hu
Összevertek egy mozdonyvezetőt a migránsok Németországban + videó

Összevertek egy mozdonyvezetőt a migránsok Németországban + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Fene se gondolta volna, hogy pont ő ad csípős nyaklevest az Orbán-fóbiásoknak

Fene se gondolta volna, hogy pont ő ad csípős nyaklevest az Orbán-fóbiásoknak

magyarnemzet.hu
Kékszalag: újabb állomás a technikai forradalomban(x)

Kékszalag: újabb állomás a technikai forradalomban(x)

origo.hu
Megfizethető maradt a főváros délkeleti agglomerációja

Megfizethető maradt a főváros délkeleti agglomerációja

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

MEP Tamas Deutsch: This is the point-by-point implementation of the Soros plan

MEP Tamas Deutsch: This is the point-by-point implementation of the Soros plan

According to the Fidesz MEP, the proposed new EU migration regulation is far more severe than it seemed at first sight.
Referendum on EU migration pact is also decision on Poles' fate

Referendum on EU migration pact is also decision on Poles' fate

The upcoming referendum "will decide the fate of Poland and of Poles, and whether they can live in a safe and peaceful country," said Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
„Budapest should become the EU's capital after the 2024 EP elections”

„Budapest should become the EU's capital after the 2024 EP elections”

Former Bulgarian constitutional judge Georgi Markov addressed a special appeal to the public through right-wing media.
Security advisor: Mandatory migrant quota must be blocked

Security advisor: Mandatory migrant quota must be blocked

Many negative examples show why what Brussels is forcing is wrong, the Hungarian PM's chief domestic security advisor says.
A motorist resists police action every twenty minutes in France + video

A motorist resists police action every twenty minutes in France + video

Although French police officers have been allowed to use their service weapons if they feel threatened during traffic stops since 2017, they are less and less likely to do so. The threat, however, is increasing.
Price of smuggling military age men through Ukrainian border

Price of smuggling military age men through Ukrainian border

It is easier to forge entries in the digital system than to go through the green border.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Már a Holdról is látszik!

Karácsony Gergely enyves keze és a főváros kasszakulcsa.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu