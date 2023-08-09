Political disputes between Budapest and Washington are really about one thing

All the political disputes between the Biden administration and Hungary are in fact the result of ideological differences, Miklos Szantho pointed out to US news channel Newsmax, after the US left-wing leadership had imposed visa sanctions against Hungary.

According to the Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights

the ideological divide between Washington and Budapest is due to the Hungarian government's consistent conservative stance, which appears to frustrate the liberal mainstream not only in Europe, but also in the United States.

However, Hungarians But external pressure should not dissuade from certain principles. For example, protecting our children from gender ideology and protecting our borders from mass migration are common national foundations from which we will not budge. Hungary is also defending its Judeo-Christian heritage, which is the root of our Western civilization," he underlined.

He also underlined that

the Biden administration and Brussels are trying to pressure Hungary to conform to so-called European and liberal values. This is all aimed at enabling George Soros to realize his dream of turning Hungary into an open society, Mr Szantho said. The Hungarian right, however, is not willing to bend the knee, and this is the fundamental reason for all political conflicts between Hungary and the liberal mainstream

he pointed out.

Postmodern progression recognizes only one form of democracy: liberal democracy, the director said, adding that

if a democracy is not liberal, then they say that it's not a democracy. But that is not true. It is a lie. True democracy is about plurality. And yes, there are different versions of democracy,

said the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights.

Christian democracy is flourishing in Hungary, and all Hungarians are asking for is that it be accepted abroad, Mr Szantho pointed out. Most of the measures that the left opposes, including Hungary's Child Protection Law, were passed by a large majority in parliament and confirmed by Hungarian people in referendums, he added. "90 percent of Hungarians rejected gender propaganda in schools and preschools," the director emphasized.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)