Russian press also covers Orban interview

Gábor Márton
1 órája
The conversation between PM Orban and US media personality Tucker Carlson has received extensive coverage in the Russian press. Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency pointed out that Hungarian PM Viktor Orban called the Western perception that Ukraine could win the war and defeat Russia a lie. Orban also emphasized  that Ukrainians would not be able to compete with Russia without Western assistance, and that the US holds the key to peace.

Of course it's about the Ukrainians, they cannot be ignored, they have to be involved, but the real factor is not Ukraine.

– Mr Orban added, according to RIA, which also described the idea of taking Crimea back from Russia as completely unrealistic.

Concerning Mr Orban's remarks about the blowing up of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, RIA pointed out that Budapest and Belgrade had warned after the pipeline was blown up that they deemed any violation of the routes used to receive Russian gas as a pretext for war.

We, Hungarians, immediately made it clear that there was another pipeline coming into Hungary from Turkey, Bulgaria and Serbia. It is clear that if someone wants to do the same exact thing with this pipeline as with the Nord Stream, then we'll consider it an act of terrorism and we will react immediately,

– said Hungary's prime minister, who called for any such plans to be abandoned.

Cover photo: The photo released by the PM's Press Office today shows Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (right) giving an interview to US media personality Tucker Carlson in the Carmelite Monastery, on August 21, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Tucker Carlson interjúja Orbán Viktorral

Ukrajna élesen reagált Tucker Carlson Orbán-interjújára

A dosszié összes cikke

Ajánló

Russian Embassy: Russian textbook calling Hungary's 1956 Revolution "fascist" is fake news

Russian Embassy: Russian textbook calling Hungary's 1956 Revolution "fascist" is fake news

The Russian embassy in Budapest responds to the scandal triggered by a history textbook.
FM Szijjarto: Hungary continues to resist pressure re weapon deliveries + video

FM Szijjarto: Hungary continues to resist pressure re weapon deliveries + video

Hungary's foreign minister will attend the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers in Toledo.
No end in sight: Tucker Carlson's interview with PM Orban receives over 100M views so far

No end in sight: Tucker Carlson's interview with PM Orban receives over 100M views so far

The video is now among the most-viewed content on the American journalist's site.
This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

This is why migratory pressure on Europe is not diminishing

Despite promises, neither Italy nor the European Commission has supported Tunisia in stopping migrants.
PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: the key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

PM Orban to Tucker Carlson: the key to ending Russia-Ukraine war is in America's hands

The war in Ukraine, the role of the US in it and the Hungarian nation's mission were the subjects of Tucker Carlson's interview with the Hungarian prime minister.
Police and border patrol units up in arms against illegal migrants

Police and border patrol units up in arms against illegal migrants

PM Orban's top domestic security advisor sounds the alarm by declaring: we're up against armed illegal migrants and human smugglers.
idézőjelVélemény
Rácz András

Nem Amerikában vagyunk, hé!

A szegedi Egyetem TV vezetői homofóbiára hivatkozva – jogtalanul – rúgták ki a tévé egyik munkatársát.

