"On the other side of the political spectrum, they have become so individualistic, in line with the progressive mantra, that they have also become fragmented and lonely, with no real community and no collective spirit," Miklos Szantho told Remix News in an interview recorded at the MCC Fest. He pointed out that CPAC Hungary is a prime example of right-wing networking, which shows the world that we can stand united against the attacks of the liberal elite.
Ajánló
Head of Center for Fundamental Rights: Peace instead of war, family instead of gender
The exercising of pressure aims to enable EU bodies and European progressive governments to move decision-making from the level of member states to the level of Brussels, the general director highlighted.