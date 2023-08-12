időjárás 25°C Klára 2023. augusztus 12.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 25°C
Klára
2023. augusztus 12.
magyar

We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Remix News
12 perce
We can show the world that we're able to stand up to the attacks of the liberal elite! - says analyst

We can only understand the significance of patriotic, right-wing community building when comparing our activity to the inactivity and fragmented nature of the Hungarian Left, Miklos Szantho, Director General at the Centre for Fundamental Rights, told Remix News.

"On the other side of the political spectrum, they have become so individualistic, in line with the progressive mantra, that they have also become fragmented and lonely, with no real community and no collective spirit," Miklos Szantho told Remix News in an interview recorded at the MCC Fest. He pointed out that CPAC Hungary is a prime example of right-wing networking, which shows the world that we can stand united against the attacks of the liberal elite.

Regarding Hungary's relations with Brussels, the director general pointed out that Hungary is a proud and strong member of the European Community, but he also recalled what was in Hungary's interest. 

In terms of migration, border protection, the protection of family and children, and even in the Ukraine war, Hungary is defending true European interests and values.

"Brussels and the liberal mainstream are trying to shift decision-making from national to EU level in the name of European values. While doing so, they are also using Brussels' power to exert ideological pressure on member states that are not in line with the new liberal way of life and mantra,"

 – Mr Szantho explained. 

He also mentioned the ideological dimension of Hungary's conflict with Brussels over the infringement procedure launched against the country because of its Child Protection Law.

"When it comes to children, the state has to intervene very strongly to protect them. Family policy is a national competence," the director general has said.

Click here to read the full interview.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Miklos Szantho/Facebook)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Szijjártó Péter: Hajtóvadászat zajlik a nemzetközi liberális mainstreammel szembehelyezkedő politikusokkal szemben

Szijjártó Péter: Hajtóvadászat zajlik a nemzetközi liberális mainstreammel szembehelyezkedő politikusokkal szemben

origo.hu
Egy mentőautóból üzent Krausz Gábor - videó

Egy mentőautóból üzent Krausz Gábor - videó

origo.hu
Csókolózós képpel tudatták: fiatal üzletemberbe szerelmes Gáspár Virág

Csókolózós képpel tudatták: fiatal üzletemberbe szerelmes Gáspár Virág

borsonline.hu
Hornung Ágnes: a kormány a háborús időkben is megvédi a fiatalok támogatásait

Hornung Ágnes: a kormány a háborús időkben is megvédi a fiatalok támogatásait

hirtv.hu
A lehető legrosszabb helyen tároljuk a kenyeret: íme egy olcsóbb és jobb megoldás

A lehető legrosszabb helyen tároljuk a kenyeret: íme egy olcsóbb és jobb megoldás

life.hu
Összegyűjtötték az ország legjobb lángosozóit, csak négy van a Balatonnál

Összegyűjtötték az ország legjobb lángosozóit, csak négy van a Balatonnál

vg.hu
Kiderült mit mondott halála előtt a Dunába fulladt milliárdos

Kiderült mit mondott halála előtt a Dunába fulladt milliárdos

origo.hu
Szombati sportműsor: Kerkez bemutatkozhat a PL-ben; NB I és La Liga

Szombati sportműsor: Kerkez bemutatkozhat a PL-ben; NB I és La Liga

nemzetisport.hu
Elkéstek a magyar uniós elnökség szabotőrei

Elkéstek a magyar uniós elnökség szabotőrei

magyarnemzet.hu
Klopp meghazudtolta önmagát, hogy aztán pofára essen a Liverpool

Klopp meghazudtolta önmagát, hogy aztán pofára essen a Liverpool

magyarnemzet.hu
Vigyázat, robbanásveszély: Korán-égetés és iszlamizáció

Vigyázat, robbanásveszély: Korán-égetés és iszlamizáció

magyarnemzet.hu
Beütött a mennykő a budapesti atlétikai világbajnokság előtt + videó

Beütött a mennykő a budapesti atlétikai világbajnokság előtt + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

The soft West is receding everywhere

The soft West is receding everywhere

Macron proclaims that he will make France a start-up country, while admitting primarily illiterates.
Biden administration and Brussels back Soros to create an "open society" in Hungary, says analyst

Biden administration and Brussels back Soros to create an "open society" in Hungary, says analyst

The political analyst posted a message on his social media page.
PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

PM Orban: We are black belts in crisis management

Our country has successfully faced down several challenges over the past thirteen years.
Friendship of peoples of the steppe – how Azerbaijan became one of the most important partners of Hungary

Friendship of peoples of the steppe – how Azerbaijan became one of the most important partners of Hungary

The past decade has seen a visible and significant strengthening of Hungarian-Azeri relations.
Dangerous illusion

Dangerous illusion

The Hungarian government and the two-thirds majority of the parliament will find a way to keep the immoral figures, hiding behind pseudo-scientific arguments and legal mumbo jumbo away from our children.
German politician praises Hungary + videos

German politician praises Hungary + videos

The future of the country lies not in migration, but in the right migration policy, according to AfD's candidate for the European Parliament.
idézőjelVélemény
Topolánszky Ádám

A végén legyűrjük a globalistákat

A közösségépítés és a kör szélesítése a politikai siker záloga.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu