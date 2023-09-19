időjárás 23°C Vilhelmina 2023. szeptember 19.
Hungarian dollar left act in interests of pro-war Western politicians

Magyar Nemzet
58 perce
Hungarian dollar left act in interests of pro-war Western politicians

The Origo news portal has interviewed Balint Rotyis, an analyst at the Nezopont Institute, about the growing international pressure on Hungary. The expert pointed out that US Ambassador David Pressman is a political activist and organizer of the opposition’s political camp. Also, the Democrats are already looking for their new protege in Hungary to influence next year's elections. The expert said:

"The Hungarian national-minded political bloc today is in fact fighting with the liberal groups in Brussels and Washington.

They are the real opponents, while the Hungarian left is made up of mercenaries who have become intellectually empty, their parties exist almost only on paper and their political infrastructure is run from abroad with foreign money," he told the portal.

 

The dollar media, the main investment of foreign powers

As much as they try to hide it, each and every media outlet claiming to be fiercely independent and objective have been found to be pursuing a liberal agenda. Another characteristic of these foreign-funded media is that

they try to conceal the identity of foreign donors by collecting micro-donations,

to give the impression that they live on the money of ordinary readers," says Balint Rotyis.

Left pursues very dangerous goals

In the 20th century, Hungary experienced the horrors of war, and Hungarians have not forgotten this historical experience. That is why it is irresponsible and

and completely unacceptable for the left to be on the side of war.

Not to mention the fact that today in Ukraine there is in fact a proxy war between the United States and Russia. And the horrors of such proxy wars are usually suffered not by the great powers, but by the people of the war-torn region.

It is clearer than ever that any political group supporting the war is acting against Hungarian interests," the expert says.

(Photo: MTI/Tamas Kovacs)

Ajánló

Organized, aggressive gangs of migrants arrive at border equipped with demolition tools (Shocking video)

Organized, aggressive gangs of migrants arrive at border equipped with demolition tools (Shocking video)

Threatening videos, similar to those of the Islamic State, are used by gangs specializing in people smuggling.
Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

Hungary FM: Hungary's pro-peace position based on national interest highly appreciated worldwide

We have concluded important agreements at the UN General Assembly, and we have important negotiations behind us, Hungary's foreign minister said.
Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

Drug trafficking in Belgium an even bigger problem than terrorism

The justice minister is pushing for EU extradition agreements in a bid to make it easier to catch criminals.
European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

European affairs committee chair: rights of Hungarian community in Transcarpathia must be guaranteed

Judit Varga also presented Hungary's position on the priorities for the Spanish EU Presidency.
PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

PM Orban's four-point plan can bring change in Brussels

Achieving the key points highlighted by PM Orban would be in the interest of all European citizens.
Who is Marton Gulyas, the man discrediting Hungary abroad?

Who is Marton Gulyas, the man discrediting Hungary abroad?

Gulyas was recently trained in the US on US taxpayers' money, and his YouTube channel has an obscure financial background.
Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Az olajtermelés csökkentése a dízel árát is megemelte, a finomítók pedig inkább más üzemanyagok előállítására fókuszálnak.

