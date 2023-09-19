Hungarian dollar left act in interests of pro-war Western politicians

The dollar media, the main investment of foreign powers

As much as they try to hide it, each and every media outlet claiming to be fiercely independent and objective have been found to be pursuing a liberal agenda. Another characteristic of these foreign-funded media is that

they try to conceal the identity of foreign donors by collecting micro-donations,

to give the impression that they live on the money of ordinary readers," says Balint Rotyis.

Left pursues very dangerous goals

In the 20th century, Hungary experienced the horrors of war, and Hungarians have not forgotten this historical experience. That is why it is irresponsible and

and completely unacceptable for the left to be on the side of war.

Not to mention the fact that today in Ukraine there is in fact a proxy war between the United States and Russia. And the horrors of such proxy wars are usually suffered not by the great powers, but by the people of the war-torn region.

It is clearer than ever that any political group supporting the war is acting against Hungarian interests," the expert says.