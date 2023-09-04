What is happening to Transcarpathia's Hungarian community in Ukraine is unacceptable, Janos Arpad Potapi, the state secretary for national policy at the Prime Minister's Office, told Hungary's state news agency (MTI) on Sunday, in connection with the unjustified dismissal of the Hungarian principal of the Ferenc Rakoczi II Secondary School in Mukachevo, who was banned from using national symbols and singing the Hungarian national anthem at this year's opening ceremony.

The state secretary underlined that

the parents and school staff stood in a silent line with a national-colored candle and Sandor Remenyik's poem entitled „Church and School”, in protest against „this new step in Ukrainization”.

„Unfortunately, anti-Hungarian manifestations in and around Mukachevo have become commonplace, and what is even more regrettable is that neither the county administration, nor the Ukrainian government is taking any action against this, claiming that these cases fall within the remit of the local government,” he added.

According to the state secretary in charge of national policy, the cynical actions of the Municipal Government of Mukachevo are designed to make the operation of the Hungarian educational institution, which has a history of almost 150 years, impossible.

Mr Arpad Potapi recalled that Hungary was the first country to recognize the newly independent Ukraine 32 years ago. Now, Ukraine would force the Hungarians who have been living in their homeland for 1,100 years to assimilate, or leave by means of restrictive Ukrainian laws, he wrote.

„We believe that for a country aspiring to join the European Union and NATO, the assertion of Ukrainian identity and the current wartime situation cannot serve as a basis for the curtailment of minority rights as enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution, as well as in international and bilateral treaties. We expect decisive practical measures from the leadership of the Transcarpathian region and from President Zelensky,” he emphasized.

Cover photo: State Secretary Janos Arpad Potapi (Photo: MTI/Tibor Katona)