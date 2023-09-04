időjárás 25°C Rozália 2023. szeptember 4.
Hungarian-hatred fueling aggression gravely disconcerting

Magyar Nemzet
3 órája 2 órája
Hungarian-hatred fueling aggression gravely disconcerting

Anger, aggression, and vandalism. Once again, Hungarian-haters have damaged certain things while venting their perceived, but by no means real, grievances. For emotion can never be justified if aggression is the outcome, and negative thoughts leading to actual, willful damage should not accepted as "justified."

On Saturday night, "unknown perpetrators" vandalized the Hungarian-language sign indicating the name of the  Szabadka/Subotica district placed at the entrance to Palics/Palic in the Bekova/Bikovo roundabout just a little over two months ago, Delhir and  Magyar Szo reported and published photos of the appalling destruction. 

"Tolerance, acceptance, historical friendship, best of relations with neighbouring countries... And a new photo as illustration... And no one is surprised, because this is what their so-called tolerance has meant for us for more than a hundred years,"

Reverend Miklos Vilagos, parish priest of the St. George parish of Mohol, wrote in a Facebook post

The Democratic Community of Hungarians in Vojvodina (VMDK) also condemned the brutality, and reacted to the incident in a Facebook post, writing: "We regret to inform you that during the night, unknown perpetrators damaged and dismantled the Szabadka sign at the entrance to Palics/Palic. VMDK strongly condemns this act of vandalism and demands that the police and prosecution find the perpetrators and impose exemplary punishment."

VMDK has called on the leaders of the city of Szabadka/Subotica to condemn this shameful act and to restore the sign without delay.

Unfortunately, anti-Hungarian aggression sometimes ends in deliberate wrongdoing in neighboring countries. On July 8, supporters of the Path of the Nation (Calea Neamului) and other Romanian organisations placed one hundred and fifty wooden crosses in the international military cemetery [in Uz Valley eastern Transylvania] to replace the concrete ones removed on June 29.  In addition to the smaller crosses, with a ribbon in Romanian national colors around them, a large cross and a flagpole with the Romanian flag on it were also erected.

However, the Romanian nationalists got away with the desecration of the cemetery, as the Romanian gendarmerie did not fine them for placing the crosses repeatedly in the military cemetery in Uz Valley. As the military cemetery is in the administrative district of Sanmartin (Csikszentmarton), the municipality filed a criminal complaint with the police against Mihai Tîrnoveanu and his followers. Sanmartin Mayor Sandor Birtalan told the Hungarian state news agency MTI at the time that in the complaint, they described the repeated desecration of the cemetery and demanded an investigation and punishment for the perpetrators.

On the brick wall around the cemetery, two signboards can be found with information in Hungarian and Romanian about the history of the region and the battles fought in the Uz Valley.

Unknown perpetrators broke off more than a third of one of the signboards.

 

Source of cover photo: Facebook/VMDK

 

Ajánló

West is on a path of self-abandonment

West is on a path of self-abandonment

"Western Christian civilization is undergoing a difficult period and, in view of the migration processes, it is on the path of self-abandonment", Istvan Simicsko told Magyar Nemzet.
New step in „Ukrainization” saddens all in Hungarian school in Transcarpathia

New step in „Ukrainization” saddens all in Hungarian school in Transcarpathia

The state secretary in charge of national policy at the Prime Minister's Office considers the anti-Hungarian manifestations unacceptable.
Donald Trump: PM Orban is a great leader

Donald Trump: PM Orban is a great leader

"The only way out is for former President Donald Trump to return to power and pursue a foreign policy similar to his previous one”, PM Orban said earlier.
Ukrainian men are fleeing the horrors of war

Ukrainian men are fleeing the horrors of war

Many of them pay bribes to avoid being conscripted into the Ukrainian army.
Hungarian journalist: This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like + video

Hungarian journalist: This is what hypocritical, despicable and rogue politics looks like + video

Everything the United States says is a lie and should not be believed.
Germans living in Hungary: "Don't believe everything the German media says"

Germans living in Hungary: "Don't believe everything the German media says"

More and more people are coming from the West to start a new life in Hungary.
idézőjelVélemény
Kőszegi Éva

Hogyan ne vitatkozzunk egy baloldalival?

A baloldal politikusainak és aktivistáinak remek módszerei vannak, hogy a helyes következtetések helyett a saját vágyaik, érdekeik szerinti eredményre jussanak.

