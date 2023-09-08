Peter Szijjarto: If we enlarge NATO, why not the EU?

Hungary supports strengthening the role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in peace-building as the last channel for East-West dialogue, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest on Thursday. Speaking at a joint press conference with Bujar Osmani, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, which currently holds the OSCE Chairmanship, the minister stressed that maintaining dialogue between the parties is the only way to achieve peace in Ukraine.

We, Hungarians, who live in the neighborhood of war, want peace, and we want it as soon as possible.

he said. “Every day that passes in wartime brings more death and destruction. The propaganda that better conditions for a peace agreement can be reached on the battlefield is false. The conditions for peace are much better today than they will be tomorrow, and they are much worse today than they were yesterday," he stressed. The Hungarian government therefore strongly supports the North Macedonian Chairmanship in ensuring that the OSCE continues to serve as a channel of communication between East and West, Russia and the Western half of Europe.

The Hungarian government supports all efforts to strengthen the role of the OSCE in peace-building,

he stated. FM Szijjarto called for the opening of real EU accession talks for Albania and North Macedonia. He argued that Europe faced extraordinary economic and security challenges, so stability and peace in the Western Balkans had never been more important. „We who live in the neighborhood of the Western Balkans understand and appreciate this situation perhaps better than anyone else,” he pointed out. He said the EU now had a greater need for enlargement than the Western Balkans had a need for the EU „because the bloc is unfortunately weak and is getting weaker.”

We can only reverse this if the European Union begins to grow, because if it becomes larger, it will also be stronger, and this can only happen through enlargement,

he said.