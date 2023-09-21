időjárás 26°C Mirella , Máté 2023. szeptember 21.
Máté, Mirella
2023. szeptember 21.
Poland stops supplying weapons to Ukraine

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Relations between Ukraine and one of its staunchest supporters, Poland, are looking increasingly bitter. Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech to the UN General Assembly, Poland summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that his country would not send any more arms to the war-torn country.

Relations between Ukraine and Poland continues to be tense. As Magyar Nemzet reported, the conflict between the allies erupted after Poland and two other countries unilaterally extended a ban on Ukrainian grain imports lifted by the EU on Friday.

Kyiv to sue Hungary

Ukraine would sue three countries over a ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.

In response, Ukraine filed lawsuits against Poland – along with Hungary and Slovakia –  at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and imposed a ban on imports of several Polish agricultural products, much to the shock of Polish people.

They were similarly outraged by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he did not mention Poland by name, but

in effect accused the Poles of being Russophiles.

After the speech, Poland summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Warsaw, the BBC reports.

In an appearance on Polish television on Wednesday night, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that his country would no longer send arms to Ukraine, preferring instead to focus on arming itself with modern weapons. 

If you don't want to be on the defensive, you have to have something to defend yourself with,

Ukrainska Pravda quoted the prime minister as saying.

 Mr Morawiecki said they would increase the number of banned products from Kyiv if Ukraine escalated the grain dispute, according to Politico.

According to an expert interviewed by Magyar Nemzet, it is not easy to find a rational explanation for the deterioration of Polish-Ukrainian relations. In a statement to our newspaper, Anton Bendarzhivsky, the director of the Oeconomus Economic Research Foundation, stressed that Poland is Ukraine's main ally and supporter. The only obvious answer is domestic politics.

Ukraine is hardening its rhetoric because, in the face of military failures and corruption scandals, the leadership needs to show the population that it takes though action when it can and that it will stand up for Ukraine's interests, even against its own allies. The Polish government is also seizing the opportunity. In the run-up to the Polish elections, it may be important for the ruling party to reach out to voters who may be unhappy with its policy towards Ukraine or the reception of refugees. That is why political communication in Poland is getting tougher.

said the director of the economic research foundation.

Cover photo: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (Photo: MTI/EPA/PAP/Pawel Supernak)

Italian governors do not want migrant centers + video

Italian governors do not want migrant centers + video

Neither France nor Italian provinces want to accept more illegal immigrants.
Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Katalin Novak: Hungary is open to take part in any peace initiative that creates a feasible environment for a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine

Hungary welcomes the Ukrainian peace initiative and is open to join the process, Hungarian President Katalin Novak affirmed.
New pilot financial instrument earmarked for Ukraine does not serve EU's real objectives

New pilot financial instrument earmarked for Ukraine does not serve EU's real objectives

Export credits are a very effective tool to support companies' export activities, Fidesz MEP Erno Schaller-Baross said.
PM Orban: We cannot allow Hungary's fate to be decided abroad

PM Orban: We cannot allow Hungary's fate to be decided abroad

The Soros empire and the Brussels bureaucracy want to push Hungary back to the Gyurcsany era.
Hungary FM: terrorism and illegal migration form vicious circle

Hungary FM: terrorism and illegal migration form vicious circle

Intensifying migratory waves towards Europe pose a great threat.
Le Figaro: EU is helpless against migrants, lives in denial

Le Figaro: EU is helpless against migrants, lives in denial

According to the French newspaper, the European Union has been weakened by the migration challenge, and the crisis it caused has led to a conflict between France, Germany and Italy.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Az ukrán prosti

Zelenszkij hiányzott azon a történelem órán, ahol a jó szomszédi viszonyt tanulták. Már ha történelmi léptékben beszélhetünk jó szomszédi viszonyról a két ország, Lengyelország és Ukrajna közt.

