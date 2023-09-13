Poor Daniel has repeatedly expressed how he doesn't see the presence of a free and diverse media, of course not in Germany or Belgium, but here, in Hungray. But the fact is, that while his endless nonsense gets published unaltered all across Hungary on every imaginable platform, it would be impossible to release this very article in member states that are still being portrayed - rather falsely and misleadingly - as beacons of press freedom. In the hope that it will be translated, allow me to offer for your consideration some of our political principles: democracy and the rule of law do not equal power held by the progressive new Left. So, the internationalist Bolsheviks' globalist, intellectual successors losing an election is quite a far cry from a dictatorship. The freedom of press and speech does not mean exclusively liberals pushing their perspective. Although, I don't know if our German politician - who can be described as a watermelon: green on the outside and red on the inside, and who has been in a long-standing deep state of shock by the mere notion of nationalism - would understand any of this...

Cover photo: German Green MEP Daniel Freund in front of Hungary's National Assembly on May 17, 2023. (Source: Facebook/Daniel Freund)