Poor Daniel

Someone should introduce Daniel Freund, the German Green Party's full-time Hungarian-hater, to Socialist MEP Marie Arena. Our friend, who is extremely sensitive to corruption, would do better to keep his watchful eyes on his fellow MEPs from the new Left, instead of us, as Marie Arena's story provides a much better battleground for the fight against graft. After Belgian police had searched all the six properties linked to Ms Arena, they found nearly EUR 100 million in the one where her son lived. This is no coincidence, because Ms Arena is a member of an alleged criminal organization suspected to be run by former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, who was held in pre-trial custody along with Greek politician Eva Kaili, the EP's former vice-president and Marc Tarabella, who also hails from Belgium. Don't let our friend - disgruntled Daniel - be fooled by the fact that these individuals are all at large now, freely voting in the EP's totally discredited meetings where EU states are being harassed, because this still is an international criminal gang involved in graft of unprecedented scale. And this is no joke! What is, however, starting to become ridiculous is how Mr Freund's sickly single-minded attention - mired in malicious lies - is compelling him to post and spread absurd nonsense about us, Hungarians, many times a day. He would do well to halt his smear campaign without delay, lest we soon find out how much he receives in a rolling suitcase, and from whom, in exchange for discrediting Hungary.
Daniel Freund, a német főállású magyargyűlölő
A német zöldpárti európai parlamenti képviselőnek, Daniel Freundnak saját bevallása szerint az volt a célja, hogy hazánkat elvágja az uniós forrásoktól.