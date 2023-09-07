időjárás 28°C Regina 2023. szeptember 7.
Amerikai beismerés: Orbán megbuktatása volt a cél + videó

magyar

Soros organizations in league with Dollar Left, Fidesz communications chief says

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Soros organizations in league with Dollar Left, Fidesz communications chief says

Brussels is unscrupulously abusing its power. While the foreign-funded Hungarian Left and Brussels are working together to ensure that Hungary does not get the funds it needs to raise teachers' wages and the sums payable to Hungarian families and businesses, 

the European Commission has distributed some 1.2 million euros to pseudo-civil activists in Hungary who were previously funded by the Soros network. 

said Istvan Hollik, the communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party. He reacted to an article in Magyar Nemzet, which wrote that Brussels is footing the bill now instead of Soros, and that the articles in the Hungarian left-wing press about the withdrawal of the Open Society Foundations from Europe were merely a distraction from the fact that after the reorganization of the operation of the Soros network, the European Union is now contributing much more money than before to the stock market speculator's projects. A shift in focus is also part of the change, with the Soros network now concentrating on the Central and Eastern European region.

We're talking about organizations that are all linked to the Soros network and that have always been in league with the Dollar Left in recent years over issues such as migration, gender or the outbreak of war.

Istvan Hollik said on his social media page.

“So the situation is that Brussels is withholding funds from teachers, families and businesses, while at the same time funding left-wing organizations," says the politician. He stressed that

the total budget of Brussels’ program is 10 million euros, which means that the money will keep flowing to the left in the coming months.

“We are on the eve of European Parliament and local municipality elections. I am not the only one who thinks there is a connection between the two, right?” the MEP of Fidesz asked.

Cover photo: Ursula von der Leyen, George Soros and Nicolas Berggruen (Photo: AFP/Thomas Peter)

Weißgerber Gunter

Spiclivédelem Németországban

Az informátori rendszer megbízható módon termel állítólagos „elkövetőket", mégpedig állandóan egyre többet.

