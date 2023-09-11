It is time for the European Union's new parliament, to be formed after the elections, to review its flawed migration policy and take decisive steps to halt current processes, which pose an extremely harmful and serious threat, the Hungarian prime minister's chief advisor on homeland security, told M1 news channel on Sunday evening.
Gyorgy Bakondi noted that there are many illegal migrants on the Serbian side of Hungary's southern border. Their movements are coordinated by criminal groups of people smugglers, who stage a growing number of armed showdowns. Recently, such armed clashes happened in residential areas: first a hand grenade attack on a private house took place, and then an armed showdown between people smugglers occurred in central Subotica (Szabadka), he said.
Ideologically-based migration?
All the routes to Europe are characterized by similar conditions, he said, with migrants arriving in large numbers and this is likely to continue for years to come. The EU's approach to the situation is ideologically based, as there is no economic, social or other reason to allow and even encourage the entry of people of unknown identity en masse, while they pose a serious threat to internal security in transit and destination countries, he said.