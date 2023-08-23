Hungary's southern border under constant siege, as migration continues

The pressure of migration has not subdued at on Hungary's southern border, where authorities had to deal with hundreds of unauthorized border-crossers in recent days. According to National Police, law enforcement arrested nearly 600 border violators on Tuesday, and prevented 305 people from entering Hungary's territory illegally.

At the same time, officers apprehended five human smugglers and authorities launched criminal proceedings against them. One of them was transporting seventeen individuals claiming to be Turkish nationals. Police found 32 illegal "transit migrants" in a car driven by a Romanian man at the Hegyeshalom border crossing point.

In the past few days, authorities registered even more people trying to enter Hungary illegally than yesterday, according to information relayed by Híradó.hu, revealing that on Monday alone, authorities had to take action against 936 illegal immigrants, but on Friday more than a thousand migrants attempted to enter Hungary.

Once again, several photos were taken of discarded documents used by migrants to enter Serbia legally, from where they try to continue their journey illegally, with the help of human smugglers.

According to their report, large groups of migrants are marching through the streets of Obrenovac, where locals are trying to avoid them saying that the migrants have no respect for them, or for basic traffic rules.

The fear of local residents is by no means unfounded. The daily Magyar Nemzet newspaper recently highlighted that migration - described by the left wing as a "pseudo-problem" - leads to dire circumstances in the south.

According to data released by Frontex, the EU's border and coast guard agency,

40,000 migrants have arrived in the Western Balkans since the beginning of the year, and most of them are trying to enter the EU by via traversing Serbia and then crossing Hungary's state border.

Consequently, Hungarian authorities are blocking an average of 3,000 illegal border crossing attempts a week, resulting in a constant presence of migrants on the southern side of the border, where lawlessness prevails.

Cover photo: Illegal border-crossers at Roszke (Photo: Zoltan Havran)