Zsolt Bayer: They tried to execute a wonderful Hungarian priest in virtual space

Killing a priest. By this title Agnieska Holland directed a brilliant, magnificent film to pay tribute to Father Jerzy Popiełuszko who was killed by the Polish communist secret services – says in his vlog Zsolt Bayer.

He adds, Father Popiełuszko was beaten to a frazzle by three members of the Polish communist secret services before he was thrown into the reservoir on the Vistula river tied to a big chunk of concrete. Killing a priest. The intellectual and spiritual successors of the murderers are practically trying to do the same now in the virtual space.

Their new target is Father Böjte. Csaba Böjte has of course „sinned” a lot, because he has been saving thousands of orphan kids for decades. What's more he's doing it as a Franciscan monk in Tansylvania, saving zounds of Transylvanian-Hungarian orphans.

As Bayer says:

So I guess it was time for the leftist-liberal media to dump all over him. The virtual firing squad has arrived, too. Let's call them by the name: Árpád Kulcsár, Tünde Szabó and András Jámbor. One of the virtual executioners is Árpád Kulcsár, who had been convicted for libel and defamation even before he started to libel Csaba Böjte.

He was found guilty because he libelled a Hungarian actor in Kolozsvár saying he committed sexual harassment. Another virtual executioner is Tünde Szabó, another darling of the Transylvanian liberal media, who eventually admitted that she and her colleagues did not disclose the whole truth about Csaba Böjte. Even the crown witness of the virtual executioners confessed that some „toxic people wanted Böjte's head” with her help. That's where we are standing now. They dragged a wonderful priest through the mire and tried to kill his character in the virtual space just because he saved orphans. Let's be careful and watch out so that something like this may never ever happen in the future – says Zsolt Bayer.

Cover photo: Zsolt Bayer (Photo: MTI/Koszticsák Szilárd)