időjárás 18°C Gyöngyi 2023. október 23.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 18°C
Gyöngyi
2023. október 23.
magyar

Migrant smugglers increasingly aggressive at Hungary's southern border + video

Magyar Nemzet
28 perce
Migrant smugglers increasingly aggressive at Hungary's southern border + video

"From now on we must take it extremely seriously, as human smuggling south of our borders is increasingly organized by the Afghan Taliban, says Csaba Domotor, parliamentary state secretary at the Prime Minister's Office.

The state secretary at the Prime Minister's Office has shared his thoughts on the US Ambassador to Budapest, the growing number of terrorist attacks and the increasing migration pressure on Hír TV's Bayer show.

A few days ago, US Ambassador David Pressman criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orban for meeting the Russian president.

Hungary’s leader chooses to stand with a man whose forces are responsible for crimes against humanity in Ukraine, and alone among our Allies. While Russia strikes Ukrainian civilians, Hungary pleads for business deals.

  Mr Pressman wrote on social media. 

State Secretary Domotor did not leave the thoughts of the diplomat, who once again spoke on Hungarian domestic affairs, unchallenged. He called the business part of Mr Pressman's statement surprising, especially in light of who has what economic interests in Ukraine. The politician also said that

Ukrainian farmers are not actually Ukrainian, the land owners are typically from the West or overseas.

US news reports go into great detail about the interests of the current US President's family members in Ukraine. Mr Domotor recalled that the United States has bought twice as much enriched uranium from Russia this year as in 2022, which they think is perfectly fine.

 

Time's running out, but there's a way out 

Speaking about the link between migration and terrorism, State Secretary Domotor said that countries with a significant Islamic community, such as the UK, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and Sweden, are particularly at risk. 

Although time's running out, we cannot give up hope that there is a way out, he underlined.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Facebook/Csaba Domotor)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Menczer Tamás: Tavaly 270 ezer migránst állítottunk meg a magyar határon

Menczer Tamás: Tavaly 270 ezer migránst állítottunk meg a magyar határon

origo.hu
Putyin váratlanul, németül küldött kemény üzenetet Németországnak

Putyin váratlanul, németül küldött kemény üzenetet Németországnak

origo.hu
Teljes sokk: ő esett ki a Sztárban Sztár leszek!-ből, a csaknem maximális pontszám sem volt elég a továbbjutáshoz

Teljes sokk: ő esett ki a Sztárban Sztár leszek!-ből, a csaknem maximális pontszám sem volt elég a továbbjutáshoz

borsonline.hu
Izraelt támogatták és a nemzetközi jog betartására szólítottak fel nyugati hatalmak

Izraelt támogatták és a nemzetközi jog betartására szólítottak fel nyugati hatalmak

hirtv.hu
„Gyönyörű kisfiatok van” – Puskás-Dallos Bogiék családi fotói kiakasztották a cukiságmérőt

„Gyönyörű kisfiatok van” – Puskás-Dallos Bogiék családi fotói kiakasztották a cukiságmérőt

ripost.hu
Itt van Irán háborús bejelentése

Itt van Irán háborús bejelentése

origo.hu
DVSC: Dzsudzsák helyében én is dühös lettem volna – Bárány

DVSC: Dzsudzsák helyében én is dühös lettem volna – Bárány

nemzetisport.hu
Palacsinta parti – Nem találja ki, kit hívott meg Putyin egy közös desszertezésre

Palacsinta parti – Nem találja ki, kit hívott meg Putyin egy közös desszertezésre

magyarnemzet.hu
Újabb földrengést mértek Magyarországon

Újabb földrengést mértek Magyarországon

magyarnemzet.hu
Győzelem és aggodalom: mi lesz a sérülés miatt lecserélt Varga Barnabással?

Győzelem és aggodalom: mi lesz a sérülés miatt lecserélt Varga Barnabással?

magyarnemzet.hu
Sztankovics Varga Barnabás sérüléséről: Megfizette a válogatottság árát

Sztankovics Varga Barnabás sérüléséről: Megfizette a válogatottság árát

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary is an independent, civil democracy, largely thanks to 1956

Hungary is an independent, civil democracy, largely thanks to 1956

Current Hungarian generations enjoy everything that the heroes of 1956 fought for, said Arpad Janos Potapi, the state secretary for national policy.
Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

The intelligence expert says that only political will can prevent terrorist attacks across Europe.
Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

Brussels' migration policy is a failure and is likely to become the source of even more severe problems in the future with the new arrivals as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, says Hungary's Christian Democratic parliamentary group leader.
Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

The extra tax imposed on the transit of natural gas to Hungary is causing a serious domestic political crisis in Sofia.
Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

Ahead of the eighth Budapest Balkans Forum, participants will tour Balkan countries to gain as much experience as possible.
US administration's goal is to undermine the Orban government

US administration's goal is to undermine the Orban government

Washington has been trying to exert pressure on Hungary since Joe Biden became US President, deputy state secretary Vince Szalay-Bobrovniczky says.
idézőjelVélemény
Szőcs László

Ötvenhatom, ötvenhatod, ötvenhatunk

Keressünk magunknak helyi hősöket, Brusznyai Árpádokat, Wittner Máriákat!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu