időjárás 7°C Jenő 2023. november 18.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 7°C
2023. november 18.

Orbán Viktor: Magyarország minden erővel megvédi magát – kövesse velünk élőben + videó

magyar

West is Not Lost, but Follows Bad Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Manninger Miksa
2 órája 58 perce
West is Not Lost, but Follows Bad Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

The French weekly Le Point interviewed Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, on the occasion of the release of the French edition of his book, The Hungarian Way of Strategy. Among other things, he was asked "which side he is on", because due to the current conflicts, a situation is unfolding where the West has been pitted against the rest of the world.

Balazs Orban responded by saying that 

However, I don't think the western part of the world is lost, it's just a victim of its very bad strategy. The turmoil we are going through is largely the result of American decisions. We Europeans were weak enough to follow them blindly, even though they lead nowhere but to war. This can only accelerate a process where the rest of the world is turning against us.

In his view, Europe needs to recognize that the United States only pursues its own interests, and that this does not always coincide with the continent's interests. 

The Hungarian PM's political director was also asked what role he sees for Hungary in this international conflict. In his reply, the director emphasized that the Hungarian government does not believe in the logic of forming blocs, but in a multipolar world where stabilization could become Europe's role. "The European strategy must aim to maintain peace and tolerance towards all countries by building economic bridges, and not by destroying them one after the other." In his view, however, the problem is that Europe fails to adopt this way of thinking and does not have strategic autonomy.

The first illustration of this was the Russia-Ukraine war. We can see what Russia can gain, what Ukraine can gain, what the United States or China can gain from this conflict. But we Europeans can only lose,

he said, summarizing his thoughts.

The chairman of the board of Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) also pointed out  that Brussels's exercise of pressure points far beyond Hungary's case. The equilibrium between federalists and sovereigntists in Brussels has been upset since Brexit.

Alexander Hamilton was the first US secretary of the treasury and a member of first US President George Washington's administration. Following the American War of Independence, he seized a chaotic moment in 1790 to take firm steps towards federalization.

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian PM' s political director, delivers a speech opening the academic year of the University of Public Service (NKE) at the Ludovika Arena on September 5, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Lajos Soos)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Újabb baleset történt egy magyar színházban

Újabb baleset történt egy magyar színházban

origo.hu
Orbán Viktor fontos bejelentést tesz!

Orbán Viktor fontos bejelentést tesz!

hirtv.hu
Húsz év után vált el férjétől a magyar színésznő

Húsz év után vált el férjétől a magyar színésznő

borsonline.hu
Az árnyékpolitikusok szerint integrálódni vágyó és ünneplő tömegek érkeznek a migrációval + videó

Az árnyékpolitikusok szerint integrálódni vágyó és ünneplő tömegek érkeznek a migrációval + videó

hirtv.hu
Hatalmasat csalódott: Krausz Gábor kis híján faképnél hagyta partnerét

Hatalmasat csalódott: Krausz Gábor kis híján faképnél hagyta partnerét

ripost.hu
Itt a bejelentés: újabb kínai autóipari cég hoz nagy üzletet Magyarországra

Itt a bejelentés: újabb kínai autóipari cég hoz nagy üzletet Magyarországra

vg.hu
Bábkormányt akartak ültetni a magyarok nyakába + videó

Bábkormányt akartak ültetni a magyarok nyakába + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Retteghet a Manchester City, veszélyben van Haaland Szoboszlai Dominikék elleni meccse

Retteghet a Manchester City, veszélyben van Haaland Szoboszlai Dominikék elleni meccse

origo.hu
Michelisz győzött Makaóban, bajnoki riválisa undorító húzásról beszélt

Michelisz győzött Makaóban, bajnoki riválisa undorító húzásról beszélt

magyarnemzet.hu
ÍGY CSINÁLTAK OLCSÓN VETT FOCISÁKBÓL BOMBAÜZLETET

ÍGY CSINÁLTAK OLCSÓN VETT FOCISÁKBÓL BOMBAÜZLETET

origo.hu
Nem hagyják kárba veszni az élelmiszert a magyarországi multi élelmiszerláncok

Nem hagyják kárba veszni az élelmiszert a magyarországi multi élelmiszerláncok

origo.hu
3 borfajta, amit meg kell kóstolnod a Balatonfüred-Csopaki borvidékről(x)

3 borfajta, amit meg kell kóstolnod a Balatonfüred-Csopaki borvidékről(x)

mindmegette.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Alex Soros in Talks in Ukraine on EU Behalf? – Hungarian MEP Demands Explanation from Brussels

Alex Soros in Talks in Ukraine on EU Behalf? – Hungarian MEP Demands Explanation from Brussels

It's not right that an unelected US national should negotiate EU accession, MEP of Fidesz highlighted.
PR Move or Major Success? Security Expert on Russia-Ukraine War Developments

PR Move or Major Success? Security Expert on Russia-Ukraine War Developments

Jozsef Kis-Benedek assesses the crossing of the Dnieper River by Ukrainian forces.
Alexander Soros in Kyiv Puts in Appearance As EU Negotiator on Ukraine's Accession

Alexander Soros in Kyiv Puts in Appearance As EU Negotiator on Ukraine's Accession

The heir to the Soros empire has posted some surprising photos on social media.
US Ambassador Concerned over Sovereignty Protection Bill

US Ambassador Concerned over Sovereignty Protection Bill

Ambassador David Pressman in Budapest also spoke about Sweden's NATO membership.
Hungary Poised to Strengthen Europe-Africa Cooperation

Hungary Poised to Strengthen Europe-Africa Cooperation

Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto: The migration crisis is the result of Brussels's extremely irresponsible policy.
Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

Soros Empire Change: Speculator's Son Continues Battle with Hungary

Magyar Nemzet's new series presents Alexander Soros, his network and political ambitions.
idézőjelVélemény
Megyeri Dávid

Egység a normalitásban

A miniszterelnök szerint az Európai Unió is a szétesés útjára lépett, ami inkább szétcsúszásként írható le, hiszen a saját döntéseit sem hajtja végre, s nem tartja be.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu