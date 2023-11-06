President Katalin Novak: We Stand by Israel + video

"I am in Israel, in the Holy Land. I have come to Jerusalem on my way back from Australia to tell you in person that Hungary deeply sympathizes with the attacked Israel," Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on her Facebook page on Sunday. In her message, she said that 30 days had passed since the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas had "heinously invaded Israel". She added, "Innocent children, women and men, mothers, fathers, young and old were brutally massacred or taken hostage. Everyone here in Israel is shaken by this unexpected attack and ready to defend their families."

President Novak said that the attacks and the countermeasures have been ongoing since then, but "what happens to Israel can never be indifferent to us Hungarians". She stressed that she had come to Jerusalem on a solidarity visit and personally assured President Yitzhak Herzog of Hungary's support.

We stand by Israel. Everyone, including Israel, has the right to defend itself against those who want to destroy it. There is no negotiating with terrorists,

the Hungarian head of state stressed.