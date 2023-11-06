időjárás 15°C Lénárd 2023. november 6.
President Katalin Novak: We Stand by Israel + video

Dócza Edith Krisztina
2 órája
President Katalin Novak: We Stand by Israel + video

On her way home from a trip to Australia, Katalin Novak paid a visit to Jerusalem, where she met with her Israeli counterpart, President Yitzhak Herzog. "With my solidarity visit to Jerusalem, I want to assure the Hungarians living here of our support," Hungary's president said.

"I am in Israel, in the Holy Land. I have come to Jerusalem on my way back from Australia to tell you in person that Hungary deeply sympathizes with the attacked Israel," Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on her Facebook page on Sunday. In her message, she said that 30 days had passed since the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas had "heinously invaded Israel". She added, "Innocent children, women and men, mothers, fathers, young and old were brutally massacred or taken hostage. Everyone here in Israel is shaken by this unexpected attack and ready to defend their families."

President Novak said that the attacks and the countermeasures have been ongoing since then, but "what happens to Israel can never be indifferent to us Hungarians". She stressed that she had come to Jerusalem on a solidarity visit and personally assured President Yitzhak Herzog of Hungary's support.

We stand by Israel. Everyone, including Israel, has the right to defend itself against those who want to destroy it. There is no negotiating with terrorists,

the Hungarian head of state stressed.

President Herzog thanked Hungary for its friendship and its brave and clear stand for the its people, she said.

Her visit also serves as a message of support to Hungarians living in Israel. President Novak met with family members and loved ones of people of Hungarian background taken hostage by Hamas. "As a mother, it is practically unfathomable - listening to the devastating stories. Hamas must release all hostages immediately,"  said the president of the Republic. She also addressed two requests to her Israeli counterpart: that the countermeasures should avoid civilians and civilian targets, and that humanitarian aid should be allowed to reach Gaza. Katalin Novak pointed out: "We have to prevent the bloodshed of innocents, and protect children - this is true for Jewish and Palestinian children". She added: "President Herzog in response assured me that they are paying attention to the lives of civilians".

The situation is already dramatic, and can become even more so depending on the level of escalation. When the Jewish state protects itself, it is also protecting a piece of Judeo-Christian culture. Even in this situation, the goal is to end terror and achieve peace,

Katalin Novak concluded.

Cover photo: President Katalin Novak is received by Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog in Tel Aviv on November 5, 2023 (Photo: MTI/Sandor Palace/Gyula Bartos )

 

Ajánló

Serbia-Hungary border: Increasingly Violent Criminal Gangs, Escalating Turf Wars

Serbia-Hungary border: Increasingly Violent Criminal Gangs, Escalating Turf Wars

Money paid to people smugglers could also finance terrorism, corruption and purchase of weapons
Donald Trump Praises PM Orban Once Again + video

Donald Trump Praises PM Orban Once Again + video

Former US president considers Hungary's prime minister to be one of the strongest and much respected leaders.
Trouble Mounts: People-Smuggling Afghan "Dons" Infiltrate Europe

Trouble Mounts: People-Smuggling Afghan "Dons" Infiltrate Europe

In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, the new head of the international crime combating unit also revealed that his foreign counterparts acknowledge the indispensability of the Hungarian border fence in battling migration pressure.
Last Respects Are Paid to Istvan Pasztor in Subotica

Last Respects Are Paid to Istvan Pasztor in Subotica

At the funeral ceremony Hungary's PM Viktor Orban and Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic bid farewell to the VMSZ/SVM president.
Menacing terrorist organizations are capitalizing on migration

Menacing terrorist organizations are capitalizing on migration

People-smuggling gangs are not only becoming more organized and violent, but have in part already come under Middle East influence.
Kosovo Albanians allegedly arming migrants + video

Kosovo Albanians allegedly arming migrants + video

Armored vehicles and helicopters in the immediate vicinity of the Hungarian border.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Gulyás Márton rém boldog, mert talált pár baloldali magyart Erdélyben

Már az ilyen apróságoknak is képes örülni a főpartizán.

