Victory by Geert Wilders Bolsters Orban's Policy, Senior Political Analyst Says

It is possible that Wilders will be left out of government: even though his party won 38 seats, they will have no say as an opposition party and will not be able to govern at any level. For now, a lengthy series of negotiations is about to begin, with the outcome being influenced by many issues. One possible scenario is that the PVV will eventually have to form a coalition with the VVD if they want to govern. In other words, whatever happens, a diverse coalition is to come to power in the Netherlands.

Rutte did not run in the elections, and although he promised to quit politics altogether when he stepped down, this may not mark the end of his career.

However, the career marred by scandals and lies and characterized by pitting former allies against one another many times is over. The word is getting around that the ex-PM is eyeing the post of NATO secretary general, which describes well the current state of the Brussels elite. His party, the VVD, has spectacularly failed to challenge the PVV.

Frans Timmermans, the Hungarian-hater politician, returning to Dutch domestic politics in the summer, did not cause euphoria even among the Dutch.

It is safe to say that he lost this election. The 24 mandates that his party gained could be worth a lot in the potential government coalition negotiations, but if he does become prime minister as many were hinting, it would be an illegitimate government,

Curtailing migration is pan-European issue

Migration has become one of the defining questions in the Dutch election campaign. The early elections had to be held because Mark Rutte called the disparity of opinion on the migration issue insoluble and the four leading parties at the time came to the conclusion that no agreement could be reached.

The number of people arriving in the country almost doubled last year alone, which further aggravated the already severe housing crisis. The now victorious Wilders promised during the campaign that he would block the "migrant tsunami".