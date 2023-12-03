Hungarian journalist: Gang Rape by Migrants Goes Unpunished in Germany + video

Nine migrants raped a 15 years old young German girl in the Stadtpark in Hamburg in September 2020. The gang rape was going on for more than three hours, this is how long the migrants were torturing the poor kid. The perpetrators - all of them majors between the ages of 19 and 23 years old - were arrested.

Along the trial more than 300 court hearings were held and a verdict was returned by the German court this week. Although all of the perpetrators were found guilty, 8 of the 9 culprits could go unpunished and one of them was sentenced to such a short time behind bars that it must feel like just a short vacation in prison for an abject crime like that.

That's where the German justice system is standing now.

It should be noted that the judge said the following when giving reasons for the verdict: in the culture the perpetrators are coming from gang rape is a kind of identity-forming act so no grudges should be held against them.