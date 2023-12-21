időjárás 5°C Tamás 2023. december 21.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 5°C
Bodomér, Témisz
2023. december 21.

Tömeges lövöldözés Prágában, legalább tizenegyen meghaltak + videó

magyar
It's time to drain the swamp in Brussels

Hungary MEP: Brussels Today Acts Like a Warmonger

Munkatársunktól
1 órája
Hungary MEP: Brussels Today Acts Like a Warmonger

In a year-end interview with the Origo portal, the MEP of Fidesz talked about Ukraine's planned accession to the EU, the ongoing rule of law proceedings against Hungary, and the liberal opinion terror prevailing in the European Union.

Ukraine is a rather long way from being prepared for starting accession negotiations with the European Union. That's why Ukraine's EU membership is a bad decision, and Hungary did not want to take part in this bad decision, Tamas Deutsch, EP parliamentary group leader of Fidesz, told the Origo news portal in a year-end interview

Brussels is preparing to bring decisions that could lead to very serious, negative consequences, the MEP of Fidesz pointed out, stressing the many European politicians do not have the political hinterland, political power or room for manoeuvre to stand up for themselves against the aggressive liberal mainstream.

Many people still believe that they will be able to force Hungary's prime minister and Hungary to their knees, but there is a growing number of those who see that they will fail, because the Hungarians hold out,

he said, adding that that many right-wing MEPs in Western Europe are forced to bow down to left-wing and liberal opinion terror because they do not want to risk their livelihoods and careers.

Tamas Deutch pointed out that the left wing and the liberal camp in Hungary are not capable of winning elections on their own, therefore to achieve success, they expect help, interference in Hungarian affairs, substantial financial support and funds to cover the costs of their campaigns to come solely from foreign powers.

Photo: Sandor Csudai

The MEP quoted Prime Minister Viktor Orban as saying that "thirty years ago we thought Europe was our future, today we say that we are the future of Europe". By today, a devastating situation has unfolded where the European Union has been captured for a long time by the globalist Brussels elite that is extremely liberal and in love with the American democratic deep state; that wants to build a European empire and aims to dismantle European nation states; that speaks forcefully from top to bottom and is only able to act through maintaining relations of subordination and superiority instead of cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

The original idea of an EU built on nations growing stronger through mutual cooperation - which has also led to the strengthening of Europe and helped it maintain its leading role in the world for many years - is now being lost, he added. Meanwhile, Europe's influence in world politics is steadily weakening and its economic performance is dwindling.

National pride, for example, is a natural, normal human emotion, an important European political value, but saying it openly and with commitment in today's Western Europe is - with some rare exceptions - tantamount to political suicide. Yet in the corridor or over a cup of coffee, many people tell us that you Hungarians are right, and thank you for your courage to speak the truth, he said.

The bureaucracy in Brussels considers Hungary to be extremely dangerous, because we Hungarians are the first to bravely and firmly represent our opinion, which differs from that of the Brussels mainstream, Tamas Deutsch said. Of course, one swallow does not make a summer, but many swallows signal that summer is approaching, and a change of seasons in European politics is something Brussels does not want. So they want to shoot this first swallow as soon as possible!

As a second step in the "internal sanctions-related" fiscal policy, half of the development money in the EU budget was taken out of regional development funds and an EU program, with funds awarded directly by Brussels, was created to support innovation, with the West announcing invitations to bids for itself at the expense of member states in Central and Eastern Europe. This was the so-called Horizon2000 program.

85-90 percent of this money went to Western Europe, that is, to the richest countries in the EU.

The European Commission and the Council of EU Finance Ministers have decided to disburse, in two tranches, more than 11 billion euros of development funds to Hungary, which have been withheld so far. "What Hungarians are entitled to is due to them, but we believe it when we see it." Of course, it is good when news comes from Brussels that we are to receive billions of euros, because this is not a small amount by any means, but it is still only part of what we Hungarians are rightfully entitled to. However, it is political blackmail to unlawfully withhold these funds.

He also spoke about the draft for a radical transformation of the EU being once again on the agenda, containing a number of "nightmarish" proposals.

The European Parliament wants to start a process of radically rewriting the EU's founding treaties, to create a Convention. Guy Verhofstadt has set his sights on chairing it. It is no longer simply a matter of Brussels steadily and stealthily taking powers away from the member states, but of plans to transform the internal functioning of the European Union as a whole.

This is not why we Hungarians joined the European Union, and neither is this the original goal set by the EU. The EU can only be effective with strong member states, because its strength derives precisely from the sovereignty of the member states. Abolishing it would essentially dismantle and destroy the European Union.

Today the European Union acts like a warmonger, and therefore the European swamp must be drained, he said, referring to next year's EP elections, and adding that he believes that a similar change could be expected in several European countries and the European Parliament itself.

I am therefore optimistic.

Click here to read the full article in Hungarian.

Tamas Deutsch, MEP of Fidesz, speaking to Origo (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Pénteken lesz az év leghosszabb éjszakája

Pénteken lesz az év leghosszabb éjszakája

origo.hu
Kétségbeestek a britek, óriási bajban az ukránok

Kétségbeestek a britek, óriási bajban az ukránok

origo.hu
Kocsis Tibor miatt mélyen a zsebébe kell nyúlnia a TV2-nek: 500 ezer forint helyett 2,5 milliót kell fizetniük

Kocsis Tibor miatt mélyen a zsebébe kell nyúlnia a TV2-nek: 500 ezer forint helyett 2,5 milliót kell fizetniük

borsonline.hu
Lövöldözés volt egy prágai iskolában, többen meghaltak + videó

Lövöldözés volt egy prágai iskolában, többen meghaltak + videó

hirtv.hu
Lisztes Krisztián kemény kritikákat kapott, csattanós választ adott rá

Lisztes Krisztián kemény kritikákat kapott, csattanós választ adott rá

metropol.hu
A Hyundai simán veri a Teslát és társait is

A Hyundai simán veri a Teslát és társait is

vg.hu
Ilyen lesz Lagzi Lajcsi karácsonya a börtönben

Ilyen lesz Lagzi Lajcsi karácsonya a börtönben

origo.hu
Rengeteg pénzt keres az anyuka, aki hivatásos karácsonyfa-díszítőnek állt

Rengeteg pénzt keres az anyuka, aki hivatásos karácsonyfa-díszítőnek állt

mindmegette.hu
Orbán Viktor bejelentette, hogy mennyivel emelkedhetnek januártól a pedagógusok bérei

Orbán Viktor bejelentette, hogy mennyivel emelkedhetnek januártól a pedagógusok bérei

magyarnemzet.hu
Karácsonyi köszönet a Lidl-től(x)

Karácsonyi köszönet a Lidl-től(x)

origo.hu
Milák Kristóf, az év sportolója erről a szavazásról lemondott volna

Milák Kristóf, az év sportolója erről a szavazásról lemondott volna

magyarnemzet.hu
Ausztria nem adja el a Raaberbahn részvényeit Magyarországnak

Ausztria nem adja el a Raaberbahn részvényeit Magyarországnak

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: Some Fight For, Others Betray The Country

PM Orban: Some Fight For, Others Betray The Country

Hungary's prime minister gave an interview to commercial TV2.
Hungary FM: Gov't Firmly Rejects New EU Migration Pact

Hungary FM: Gov't Firmly Rejects New EU Migration Pact

Neither Brussels, nor anyone else can dictate whom Hungary should allow in, the foreign minister has said.
Police Arrest Jihadists On Spain–Morocco Border

Police Arrest Jihadists On Spain–Morocco Border

Terrorist cells are infiltrating Europe, poised for directives from extremist Islamist leaders amid the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict.
Hungary Joins Elite Club by Developing, Producing Panthers and Gidrans

Hungary Joins Elite Club by Developing, Producing Panthers and Gidrans

The top-of-the-line Panther battle tanks are to be developed in Zalaegerszeg, while the armored 4x4 Gidran combat vehicles will be rolling out the gates of the RABA factory, in Gyor.
Bulgaria Backs Down After Hungary's Veto Threat

Bulgaria Backs Down After Hungary's Veto Threat

Bulgarian parliament waives punitive tax on Russian gas transits at first reading.
Viktor Orban Mentioned in Zelensky's Year-End Speech + Video

Viktor Orban Mentioned in Zelensky's Year-End Speech + Video

As Russia hasn't been able to demonstrate success on the battlefield, there can be no talk of Ukraine's defeat either, according to the president.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Íme a Gyurcsány-fiúk suttyó kirohanása, ez mindennek a legalja

Itt tart a baloldal. Felháborító!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu