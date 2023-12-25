Hungary President: As More People Hear Our Call for Peace, the Greater the Impact + Video

"The Hungarian nation is a peace- and freedom-loving one," the president said in an interview with Hir TV, stressing her hopes that "the more people our call for peace reaches, the greater its impact will be".

Katalin Novak recalled that "we have been living in the neighborhood of a devastating war for more than a year and a half" which has caused "the feeling of fear to seep in under our skin. It is no longer as palpable as when the initial shock hit us, but it is undeniably there".

Fate of Transcarpathian Hungarians to improve

During this Christmas season, the president asked the nation to direct their thoughts especially at the Hungarians in Transcarpathia, who at any time can expect a knock on their door to take their men to the front, and where families already torn apart are worrying about their loved ones on the frontline.

At times like these is when we can truly appreciate what a great, albeit extremely fragile treasure the peace that we enjoy here in Hungary is, and the imminent danger it is in even now.

"In spite of the divisions developing along rifts, we must accept the other person even if we do not agree with how they view the world," she said, pointing out that

"being able to respect each other makes it is easier to discuss points of disagreement with the intention of finding a compromise and understanding the points behind the other's opinion".

She believes that Hungarian communities outside of the country's borders are more closely knit, especially in times of difficulty, such as the situation Transcarpathian Hungarians face. Currently, there doesn't seem to be any sense of internal division there, she said, expressing the "hope that some kind of reconciliation will develop between Hungarians and Ukrainians in Transcarpathia, as this would be the key to their long-term and peaceful coexistence.

The responsibility of being Hungary's first female president

In Katalin Novak's view, being the first female president of the country comes with its own responsibility, but also serves as an inspiration for other women. Based on the feedback, she gives encouragement and is a sign to many that nothing is out of reach for a woman in Hungary today. She is confident that her openness to the world will enable more people in Hungary to feel that "I am also their president, as well".

The head of state also spoke about the importance of the example set by the five predecessors holding this post, and that from now on their portraits also decorate the Alexander Palace. When asked about her love of baking, she told the story of the so called "papal stangli", which she prepared as hostess on behalf of the Hungarian people for the visiting Pope Francis. She noted that traditionally the kitchen is the space where all family members come together and even teenage children find it easier to share their thoughts.

Christmas is one of the most meaningful family holidays

Regarding the publication of part two of the volume entitled Ami a miénk [meaning what's ours], which she edited, she said that we should talk about the beauties and joys of the family, but also its difficulties. The people in the compilation are honest about what family means to them, and this can serve as a source of strength for others.

Our family is the place from where we start out every morning and to where we return every evening. The absence of family is the void we experience in our lives every day,

she continued, adding that spending Christmas Eve together with the people who are dearest to us fills us with happiness, but for those having to celebrate alone, the absence is even more intense than on ordinary days. For the president,

Christmas is the most important and most eagerly awaited family celebration and, as a devout Protestant Christian, it is foremost the celebration of Christ's birth.

"It brings a message of joy, the miracle of birth, the birth of Christ and that of babies in general; it has a sacred and everyday dimension, with children and love at its focal point," the head of state said, admitting that she is very fond of homemade gifts.

That's something I insist on, I make them at night,

she noted, stressing that time is the greatest treasure and that the time spent making gifts for loved ones is time spent with them, which makes these gifts so much more valuable than store-bought ones.

In general, when "we can take time out for someone and notice the other person's need for a kind word, a little attention, a smile, then our Christmas will be happier, too," said Katalin Novak, who wished everyone a very Merry Christmas.