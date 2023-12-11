időjárás 5°C Árpád 2023. december 11.
Katalin Kariko: This Is An Incredible Award + Video

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
Katalin Kariko: This Is An Incredible Award + Video

Katalin Kariko has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Life Sciences for her discoveries that paved the way for the development of mRNA-based vaccines, in collaboration with Drew Weissman of the US. The world-renowned researcher gave an interview to Hungary's Hír TV ahead of the award ceremony, in Stockholm.

Among other things, the Hungarian biochemist mentioned that one of her pipettes is now on display at the Nobel Prize Museum.

It's a great honor to belong to the same group that these outstanding scientists belong. It's an unbelievable honor. I'm glad that my pipette is there, but I have another one, so I needn't worry about missing this one.

The journalist asked Ms Kariko about how she can convey her message to students that being a scientist is just as joyful as being a famous athlete.

You do need some talent for sport, but I try to emphasize that the key thing is that kids choose a job or a profession that they enjoy.

– the Nobel Prize-winning scientist responded.

 

 

Cover photo: Katalin Kariko receives the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine from King Charles XVI Gustave of Sweden at the Nobel Prize Ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, on December 10, 2023 (Photo: TT News Agency/AFP/Claudio Bresciani)

Ajánló

PM Orban Straightens President Zelensky's Course in Argentina + Video

PM Orban Straightens President Zelensky's Course in Argentina + Video

The tense exchange between the Ukrainian head of state and Hungary's prime minister was caught on camera.
Four-Month Wait: What's Holding Up Ukraine's New Ambassador?

Four-Month Wait: What's Holding Up Ukraine's New Ambassador?

The ambassador's gestures towards Hungarians may raise some eyebrows at the Kyiv foreign ministry.
Unveiling America's Motive to Prolong Russia-Ukraine War

Unveiling America's Motive to Prolong Russia-Ukraine War

The US Secretary of State has committed a major slip-up, and behind it, of course, lies the trail of dirty money.
Here's Why Viktor Orban's Visit to Argentina is Significant

Here's Why Viktor Orban's Visit to Argentina is Significant

Under Javier Milei's leadership, Argentina can become not only a major trading partner for Hungary, but also a key political ally.
Soros, the Boss, Visits Ukraine as New Investment Looms

Soros, the Boss, Visits Ukraine as New Investment Looms

The scion of the Soros empire is keeping Ukraine on a short leash to thwart any trouble from the president.
PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

PM Orban and Jair Bolsonaro Meet in Argentina

The Hungarian prime minister traveled to South America for the inauguration ceremony of Argentine President Javier Milei.
