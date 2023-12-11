Katalin Kariko: This Is An Incredible Award + Video

Katalin Kariko has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine and Life Sciences for her discoveries that paved the way for the development of mRNA-based vaccines, in collaboration with Drew Weissman of the US. The world-renowned researcher gave an interview to Hungary's Hír TV ahead of the award ceremony, in Stockholm.

Among other things, the Hungarian biochemist mentioned that one of her pipettes is now on display at the Nobel Prize Museum.

It's a great honor to belong to the same group that these outstanding scientists belong. It's an unbelievable honor. I'm glad that my pipette is there, but I have another one, so I needn't worry about missing this one.

The journalist asked Ms Kariko about how she can convey her message to students that being a scientist is just as joyful as being a famous athlete.

You do need some talent for sport, but I try to emphasize that the key thing is that kids choose a job or a profession that they enjoy.

– the Nobel Prize-winning scientist responded.

Cover photo: Katalin Kariko receives the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine from King Charles XVI Gustave of Sweden at the Nobel Prize Ceremony at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, on December 10, 2023 (Photo: TT News Agency/AFP/Claudio Bresciani)