State Secretary: Brussels Has Reason to Fear National Consultation Results

The the questions in the national consultation questionnaire solicit feedback on issues that affect Hungary's sovereignty, and the biggest debate these days is undoubtedly over Ukraine's accession to the EU, said Csaba Domotor, state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office. He highlighted that

just like earlier, most people returned the questionnaires by post, but the number of online responses was also very high, and the government would like to ensure both options.

The European Commission contests the consultation

Csaba Domotor told the Origo news portal that in his view, it is a strange phenomenon when bureaucrats emerge from their offices in Brussels and declare that the whole consultation is unfounded, and then disappear without discussing the topics nicely one by one.

What could be unfounded? It is a fact that a very harmful migration package has been adopted. It is a fact that an additional aid amounting to tens of billions of euros would be given to Ukraine. It is a fact that they have put in writing that they would abolish energy price caps. It is also a fact that shipments of genetically modified Ukrainian grain have been allowed in.

In his view, Brussels' real problem is the possibility that the public dialogue initiated in Hungary could trigger a debate on these issues at European level. And they have reason to fear that, Csaba Domotor added.

Because it would become clear that what they represent is certainly good for somebody, but not for the majority of Europeans.

Although the European Commission says the consultation questions are unfounded, the facts show the opposite, as pointed out by Csaba Domotor, listing the facts point by point on his social media account.