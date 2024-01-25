időjárás °C Pál 2024. január 25.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Pál
2024. január 25.
magyar

HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
37 perce
HUF 3BN for Hungarian Research Group to Study Link Between COVID and Immunological Diseases

In a project that kicked off recently researchers will seek to unravel the interplay between infectious and immunological diseases. The Hungarian team is made up of researchers from the Systems Immunology Research Group at the Biological Research Centre (BRC) in Szeged, a member of the Hungarian Research Network (HUN-REN), BRC announced.

In the ID-DarkMatter-NCD project, funded by the European Union's Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, researchers are seeking to find out why certain infectious diseases develop into immunological diseases. The Hungarian project team is led Mate Manczinger at the Systems Immunology Research Group at the Biological Research Centre (BRC) based in Szeged, southern Hungary. The consortium is coordinated by Thomas Vogl at the Medical University of Vienna and composed of experts in immunology, genomics, and data science, BRC says on its website.

In the project, the BRC's Systems Immunology Research Group will coordinate the genetic analysis of patients.

The primary focus of the project running until 2028, is to identify the hidden genetic and environmental factors that link infectious diseases to later-onset and often chronic noncommunicable immune-related diseases. To accomplish these goals, the team plans to screen for antibody responses against an impressive 600,000 antigens in 6,000 patients.

Among the diseases selected for in-depth analysis are post-COVID-19 sydrome, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus (SLE), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

By employing cutting-edge multi-omics approaches and personalized genotyping, the team will gain a comprehensive understanding of each patient's immune profile and the development of the diseases.

Supported by 8.4 million euros (3.242 billion forints) from the EU's Horizon program, 12 European consortium partners, including the University of Basel as a Swiss associate partner, which has an additional funding of around 1.2 million euros (436 million forints), are participating in the sixty-month project.

Cover image: Illustration (Photo: HUN-REN Szeged Biological Research Center, Center of Excellence of the European Union)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Több visszajárót követelt a futártól két férfi, mint ami járt volna nekik

Több visszajárót követelt a futártól két férfi, mint ami járt volna nekik

origo.hu
Elképesztő: viagrával mérgezte kollégáit egy takarítónő

Elképesztő: viagrával mérgezte kollégáit egy takarítónő

origo.hu
Kőkemény helyesírási teszt: hatodikban még ment, na de most?

Kőkemény helyesírási teszt: hatodikban még ment, na de most?

borsonline.hu
A németek írásba adták: ezt semmiképpen sem engednék meg Magyarországnak

A németek írásba adták: ezt semmiképpen sem engednék meg Magyarországnak

mandiner.hu
Zokogva jelentette be családja: elhunyt a sokak által szeretett énekesnő

Zokogva jelentette be családja: elhunyt a sokak által szeretett énekesnő

ripost.hu
A józsefvárosi baloldal szemet vetett a külföldiekre és voksaikra + videó

A józsefvárosi baloldal szemet vetett a külföldiekre és voksaikra + videó

hirtv.hu
Újabb drámai részletek az újpesti tömegbalesetről

Újabb drámai részletek az újpesti tömegbalesetről

origo.hu
7 őrülten egyszerű sós partifalatka farsangi bulikra

7 őrülten egyszerű sós partifalatka farsangi bulikra

mindmegette.hu
Demszky Gábor hatalmas öngólja ránthatja a mélybe Karácsonyt

Demszky Gábor hatalmas öngólja ránthatja a mélybe Karácsonyt

magyarnemzet.hu
Itt indulhat újabb háború az amerikaiak vezetésével + videó

Itt indulhat újabb háború az amerikaiak vezetésével + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

Hasznos tippek a megfázás kezelésére(X)

life.hu
Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

Ezt is okozhatja a túlzásba vitt diéta(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

Germany's Domestic Politics Thickens

The rainbow government coalition has to navigate turbulent waters to stay afloat.
LGBTQ and Migration Openly Admitted as Conditions for EU Funds + video

LGBTQ and Migration Openly Admitted as Conditions for EU Funds + video

Viktor Orban has already proven his government's resilience.
Hungary Enthusiastic, Unconditional Supporter of Moldova's European Integration Efforts

Hungary Enthusiastic, Unconditional Supporter of Moldova's European Integration Efforts

Moldova's accession would benefit the European Union, said Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade.
Miklos Szantho: Hungary’s Star of Glory Yet to Shine!

Miklos Szantho: Hungary’s Star of Glory Yet to Shine!

The director general at the Center for Fundamental Rights expects an even bigger crowd than before at this year’s CPAC Hungary.
Hungary Faces Yet Another Tug Of War In EU

Hungary Faces Yet Another Tug Of War In EU

EP committee has voted on the draft document on the state of the rule of law report.
Customs Officers To Carry Arms In Battle Against Drug Gangs

Customs Officers To Carry Arms In Battle Against Drug Gangs

Sweden is seeing skyrocketing levels of violent crime at the border.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Demszky Gábor hatalmas öngólja ránthatja a mélybe Karácsonyt

Súlyos hiba volt!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu