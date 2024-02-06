Dorottya , Dóra 2024. február 6.
Dóra, Dorottya
2024. február 6.

Lánchíd-botrány: megszólalt a számlagyárügybe belebukó Vig Mór

magyar

EP Attempts To Set Hungary, Italy Governments At Loggerheads

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
EP Attempts To Set Hungary, Italy Governments At Loggerheads

The first plenary session of the European Parliament in February started with a debate on the situation of prisoners in Hungary, including Ilaria Salis.

Debate without Hungarians, with Hungary as a pretext

Telling is the composition of participants in the debate.

Below is the list of speakers in today's debate on the case of Ilaria Salis. No Hungarian MEPs were given the floor. The European Parliament attacks Hungary, but does not give us the opportunity to respond and defend ourselves. Shame on the leftist majority that does not recognize the right to a fair procedure,

Hungarian MEP Eniko Gyori wrote in her post on Facebook.

List of speakers in the debate 'The situation of prisoners in Hungary, including the case of Ilaria Salis'

This practice violates the rules of procedure, as Eniko Gyori also pointed out in her speech before the agenda:

The discussion of the next item on the agenda does not comply with rule 37/4 of the rules of procedure and is contrary to European values. A member state, Hungary, is facing severe accusations and I am not being given the right to speak in the debate as a Hungarian MEP. This does not meet the principle of a fair procedure.

Italy's left-wing MEPs were the main speakers in the debate. Opposition leftist Italian MEPs  tried to use their speeches to attack Giorgia Meloni's government for not taking a tough enough action in the case of the Italian detainee.

Of course, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was also targeted. Italian left-wing MEP Nicola Danti, Renew Europe group, called Viktor Orban a "worrisome friend" of Meloni.

As opposed to the mainstream left,  Italian conservative MEP Pietro Fiocchi pointed out that this debate should never have taken place. He saw the debate as another pretext to attack Hungary and Italy in the [election] campaign.

This was confirmed by French MEP  Jean-Lin Lacapelle, saying that

the EU is using this case to interfere in Hungarian national politics.

After the debate, Tamas Deutsch, leader of the Fidesz delegation to the European Parliament, told journalist that

all decent people, Hungarians and non-Hungarians, empathize with the victims. However, the articles produced by the European and Hungarian left-wing media aim at discrediting Hungary and making people feel sorry for the perpetrators while the victims are ignored.

He added that despite all attempts, no political dispute or conflict have been stirred between the governments of Italy and Hungary. He stressed that the Fidesz group in the European Parliament will protect Hungary against further unfounded and slanderous attacks from the European left.

Cover photo: Far-left activist Ilaria Salis's cell (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

Hungary and Romania Want to Extend Schengen Area

Hungary and Romania Want to Extend Schengen Area

Romania is being sidelined, while Ukraine is fast-tracked.
Farmers: "Keep Your Bureaucratic Crap!"

Farmers: "Keep Your Bureaucratic Crap!"

EU farmers and the Austrian right are protesting against Brussels' Eurocratic madness.
Viktor Orban Outwits Everyone in Brussels

Viktor Orban Outwits Everyone in Brussels

Not all news gets to Soros's Bulgarian TV channels, stressed Georgi Markov, a former constitutional judge living in Hungary.
Miklos Szantho on CPAC Hungary 2024: We Must Show That We Are Not Alone! + Video

Miklos Szantho on CPAC Hungary 2024: We Must Show That We Are Not Alone! + Video

The Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights also announced the keynote speaker for the event.
Shocking Figure: Life Expectancy for Ukrainian Men Plummets

Shocking Figure: Life Expectancy for Ukrainian Men Plummets

Almost two years after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, a staggering figure has come to light: life expectancy for Ukrainian men has fallen by 10 years.
Hungary FM: Being Pro-Ukraine Very Easy From Nice Offices in Brussels, Washington + Video

Hungary FM: Being Pro-Ukraine Very Easy From Nice Offices in Brussels, Washington + Video

Hungary's foreign minister was asked about the EU summit, EU arms deliveries, Russia-Hungary relations, and Sweden's NATO accession.
idézőjelVélemény
Deme Dániel

Nem lesz sikeres a legújabb Meloni-terv

Nem a mi erkölcsi kötelességünk megoldani a fekete kontinens vég nélküli krízi­seit.

