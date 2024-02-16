Hungarian FM Holds Discussions in Türkiye + Video

Türkiye is key to the security of Hungary and the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Ankara, adding that – without Türkiye's input – it would be impossible to overcome challenges facing the bloc.

This is true for all the challenges pertaining to physical security, the economy and energy security, he said, emphasizing that Türkiye played a crucial role in handling the growing migration pressure.

– If we cannot stop illegal migrants from entering Europe, we will simply lose Europe, and we do not want this to happen. So, we appreciate that Türkiye is doing its best, even in the face of increasing migratory pressures, to contain migration flows, he said.

He added that the Hungarian government, similar to Türkiye, believes that migrants should return to their homes as soon as the security conditions allow for it.

Speaking about energy security, FM Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary's natural gas supply could not be ensured without Türkiye, which – as the main source of imports – happens to be one of Hungary's most important and reliable transit partners.

Thank you for not using the issue of energy supply as a political or economic weapon,

− Mr Szijjarto added.

Hungary's foreign minister also touched upon Türkiye's fight against terrorism, which he described as crucial in the context of the current global terrorist threats. Regarding economic cooperation, he stressed that Europe needs partners like Türkiye, adding that closer cooperation could help the continent in regaining its competitiveness that it's lost in recent years.