Hungarian FM Holds Discussions in Türkiye + Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungarian FM Holds Discussions in Türkiye + Video

Hungary, just like Türkiye, continues to argue for peace.

Türkiye is key to the security of Hungary and the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Ankara, adding that – without Türkiye's input – it would be impossible to overcome challenges facing the bloc.

This is true for all the challenges pertaining to physical security, the economy and energy security, he said, emphasizing that Türkiye played a crucial role in handling the growing migration pressure.

– If we cannot stop illegal migrants from entering Europe, we will simply lose Europe, and we do not want this to happen. So, we appreciate that Türkiye is doing its best, even in the face of increasing migratory pressures, to contain migration flows, he said.

He added that the Hungarian government, similar to Türkiye, believes that migrants should return to their homes as soon as the security conditions allow for it.

Speaking about energy security, FM Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary's natural gas supply could not be ensured without Türkiye, which – as the main source of imports – happens to be one of Hungary's most important and reliable transit partners.

Thank you for not using the issue of energy supply as a political or economic weapon,

− Mr Szijjarto added.

Hungary's foreign minister also touched upon Türkiye's fight against terrorism, which he described as crucial in the context of the current global terrorist threats. Regarding economic cooperation, he stressed that Europe needs partners like Türkiye, adding that closer cooperation could help the continent in regaining its competitiveness that it's lost in recent years.

– This is why I would like to emphasize that during Hungary's upcoming EU Presidency, slated to start on July 1, we'll treat the promotion of the modernization and expansion of the customs union between the EU and Türkiye as a key priority. 

Finally, we would like to take steps to move forward the visa facilitation agreement. We would also be happy to see the EU–Türkiye Association Council reconvened during our presidency.

Finally, Hungary's foreign minister also touched on issue of the Ukraine war. He expressed regret that the transatlantic world is suffering from some type of war psychosis and very few – for instance, within the NATO alliance, only Hungary and Türkiye – have the courage to argue for peace.

In our opinion, time has proven false the recurring claim that the solution lies on the battlefield. This war cannot be resolved on the battlefield. There, you only have fatalities and destruction, and the longer the war drags on, the more weapons are delivered, and the more people will die," Mr Szijjarto explained.

This is why we, just like Türkiye, continue to argue for peace,

− the minister said, recalling that the only successful mediation attempt so far came from Ankara.

He also welcomed the fact that Türkiye is among those countries that have adhered to NATO's earlier decision to do everything possible to avoid a direct confrontation with Russia, putting common sense first. "We, for our part, will continue to do everything we can for peace, and we are glad that a country as big and strong as Türkiye is also taking this position," FM Szijjarto added. 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Ankara (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Ajánló

Official Complaint Filed Against US Ambassador for Meddling in Hungary's Domestic Affairs

Official Complaint Filed Against US Ambassador for Meddling in Hungary's Domestic Affairs

Destabilization as a result of the influence exerted by a media octopus financed from abroad must be prevented, the complainant says.
What Does The New Migration Pact Mean For Hungary?

What Does The New Migration Pact Mean For Hungary?

Brussels has still not been able to solve the real problem, Robert Gonczi, an analyst at the Migration Research Institute, told the daily Magyar Nemzet.
Losing Dominance, West Gives Bad Responses to Challenges, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Losing Dominance, West Gives Bad Responses to Challenges, Orban's Policy Chief Says

After 2010, Hungary was able to move towards an open, export-oriented, complex economy and an economic model capable of growth.
Brussels Moves Further Towards Creating Migrant Ghettos

Brussels Moves Further Towards Creating Migrant Ghettos

Brussels' decision can be viewed as an attack on Hungary's well-functioning system, Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi has said.
What Comes Next After BRICS Enlargement?

What Comes Next After BRICS Enlargement?

The relationship between developed and developing countries following the BRICS enlargement and Davos.
Ukraine's Defeat Could Spell Defeat for US

Ukraine's Defeat Could Spell Defeat for US

US Senate approves aid package for Ukraine.
Csépányi Balázs

Puzsér Róbert aljas, nőgyalázó posztjával a Klubrádió nyomdokaiba lépett

Újabb vérlázító provokáció.

