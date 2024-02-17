Sanctions Slowly, But Surely Encroaching On Russia-Hungary Ties

– Hungary does not agree with the sanctions policy, nor with the war. We would rather have peace as soon as possible. Where is Hungary's role in Russia's perspective? Is it a friend, an enemy, a partner? An unfriendly country?

– I would not like to attach any labels to Hungary. We have a very good, pragmatic relationship. Of course, there are some issues on which we disagree, but we respect each other's positions. And that is very important. This is why our leaders can meet regularly and discuss very challenging issues. Obviously, our economic ties are seriously affected by the sanctions, which Hungary also upholds. We see that the Hungarian side is doing everything that is possible in the face of punitive measures to maintain adequate relations. We also strive to maintain our cultural relations. We are not trying to convince each other that our views are the only viable option. However, the sanctions are slowly but surely encroaching on our ties.

– In assessing our relations, it is important to note that Prime Minister Orban and President Putin have had several meetings.

– I think these meetings indicate a mutual desire to sustain the relationship, even despite the challenges. Again, they do not agree on everything, but they respect each other's positions. After their meeting during the One Road, One Belt summit in China, our President said that he disagreed with accusations that Prime Minister Viktor Orban was harboring some pro-Russian sentiment. He explained further that “the Prime Minister was not targeted for having differing views from European leaders, but for having the courage to stand up for the interests of his people. Many of today's European politicians lack this type of courage, and they are envious of him, leading to these attacks." I think Viktor Orban knows and understands Russia well, and this creates an opportunity to maintain a pragmatic relationship.

The full interview will be published on Saturday.

Cover photo: Yevgeny Arnoldovich Stanislavov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Budapest (Photo: Istvan Mirko)