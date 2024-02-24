Mátyás 2024. február 24.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Mátyás
2024. február 24.
magyar

State Secretary: Burden of War Weighs Heavily on Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
43 perce
State Secretary: Burden of War Weighs Heavily on Hungary

The Russia-Ukraine war broke out two years ago. That's how much time has passed since Russia attacked Ukraine, and we have yet to see the end of the conflict, Csaba Domotor said in a video posted on his social media page. What we can see is the dramatic consequences, said the parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister's Office. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives and millions have fled their homes,

this war has only brought human suffering,

the state secretary emphasized.

Csaba Domotor also spoke about the serious economic consequences, which do not only affect the warring sides.

Europe was dragged into a completely miscalculated sanctions policy in a way that it failed to bring an end to the war, but led to new difficulties,

said the secretary of state, adding that it led to higher energy prices and soaring inflation.

Meanwhile, the expected outcome of sanctions has not been achieved:

Russia's economy has not fallen to its knees,

he emphasized.

The growing economic burden is weighing heavily on Hungary. There is constant pressure to finance the war with additional funds,

with billions that could be spent elsewhere,

Csaba Domotor pointed out.

The past two years have also shown that this conflict is unlikely to be resolved on the battlefield. These circumstances and historical experience give us the basis to make it clear that Hungary is on the side of peace negotiations and peace.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/National police of Ukriane)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Bayer Zsolt: Az emberiség útja a mába

Bayer Zsolt: Az emberiség útja a mába

origo.hu
Már szégyelli egymást Tóth Andi és Marics Peti?

Már szégyelli egymást Tóth Andi és Marics Peti?

origo.hu
Nagy fordulatot hoz a telihold: erre a 6 csillagjegyre lesz a legnagyobb hatással

Nagy fordulatot hoz a telihold: erre a 6 csillagjegyre lesz a legnagyobb hatással

borsonline.hu
Botrányos kijelentése után távozik az ATV-től a népszerű műsorvezető

Botrányos kijelentése után távozik az ATV-től a népszerű műsorvezető

mandiner.hu
Ez Rácz Jenő kedvenc süitje - nem hiszed el, milyen pofonegyszerű!

Ez Rácz Jenő kedvenc süitje - nem hiszed el, milyen pofonegyszerű!

mindmegette.hu
Üzenetet kapott az OBH-tól a fenyegetőző Gyurcsány + videó

Üzenetet kapott az OBH-tól a fenyegetőző Gyurcsány + videó

hirtv.hu
Újabb háború robbanhat ki Oroszország miatt

Újabb háború robbanhat ki Oroszország miatt

origo.hu
Az Aldiban veszed a pékárut? Ezt mindenképp tudnod kell

Az Aldiban veszed a pékárut? Ezt mindenképp tudnod kell

mindmegette.hu
Ma már földmunkagépekkel melózik a magyar úszósport vagány vb-érmese

Ma már földmunkagépekkel melózik a magyar úszósport vagány vb-érmese

magyarnemzet.hu
Szolnoki évértékelés: folyamatosan bővül a helikopterflotta

Szolnoki évértékelés: folyamatosan bővül a helikopterflotta

magyarnemzet.hu
Von der Leyen bejelentésére senki sem számított – nem örül neki Ukrajna

Von der Leyen bejelentésére senki sem számított – nem örül neki Ukrajna

magyarnemzet.hu
Dibusz Dénes őszintén kimondta a Ferencváros nagy problémáját

Dibusz Dénes őszintén kimondta a Ferencváros nagy problémáját

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Is Brussels Preparing a Constitutional Coup?

Is Brussels Preparing a Constitutional Coup?

Instead of further centralisation justified by political theatre and manipulation, we should create a new EU treaty from scratch.
In Brussels, The Hunting Season Is On

In Brussels, The Hunting Season Is On

The European Court of Auditors' report is pervaded by double standards.
Miklos Szantho: Hungary Is No Country For Woke Men

Miklos Szantho: Hungary Is No Country For Woke Men

The director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights made this statement at the first international CPAC Roundtable in Washington DC.
PM Orban: No Clemency in Pedophile Cases + Video

PM Orban: No Clemency in Pedophile Cases + Video

Prime Minister Orban spoke to Hungary's Kossuth Radio about the new President of the Republic, the issue of child protection and the Ukraine war.
Double Standards Applied by US Revealed by Former NATO Chief Commander

Double Standards Applied by US Revealed by Former NATO Chief Commander

The US would not allow interference in its internal affairs, let alone the kind of meddling in domestic political processes George Soros has done and continues to do in Hungary and many other countries.
Germany Views Hungary Through Prism of Political Bias

Germany Views Hungary Through Prism of Political Bias

Breaking a long-standing, good relationship such as the Hungarian-German friendship cannot be allowed under any circumstances.
idézőjelVélemény
David Martin Jones

Az évek Voldemortja lehet 2024 a fontos választások miatt

Alkalmazkodó taktikára és több pragmatizmusra kell törekednie az európai jobboldalnak.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu