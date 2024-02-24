State Secretary: Burden of War Weighs Heavily on Hungary

The Russia-Ukraine war broke out two years ago. That's how much time has passed since Russia attacked Ukraine, and we have yet to see the end of the conflict, Csaba Domotor said in a video posted on his social media page. What we can see is the dramatic consequences, said the parliamentary state secretary of the Prime Minister's Office. Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives and millions have fled their homes,

this war has only brought human suffering,

the state secretary emphasized.

Csaba Domotor also spoke about the serious economic consequences, which do not only affect the warring sides.

Europe was dragged into a completely miscalculated sanctions policy in a way that it failed to bring an end to the war, but led to new difficulties,

said the secretary of state, adding that it led to higher energy prices and soaring inflation.

Meanwhile, the expected outcome of sanctions has not been achieved:

Russia's economy has not fallen to its knees,

he emphasized.

The growing economic burden is weighing heavily on Hungary. There is constant pressure to finance the war with additional funds,

with billions that could be spent elsewhere,

Csaba Domotor pointed out.

The past two years have also shown that this conflict is unlikely to be resolved on the battlefield. These circumstances and historical experience give us the basis to make it clear that Hungary is on the side of peace negotiations and peace.