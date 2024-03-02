Kornélia 2024. március 3.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Kornélia
2024. március 3.
magyar

€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

The Hungarian government has met the conditions for receiving cohesion funding in the areas of the education and training system and in gender equality.

Let me first clarify the concept of thematic enabling conditions. These are conditions that require member states to establish the sectoral strategic frameworks necessary for the effective implementation of operations under cohesion policy. I would like to stress that these are not linked to concerns about the rule of law in Hungary, nor are they linked to the horizontal enabling conditions for the Charter of Fundamental Rights, the Recovery and Resilience Faculty or the Conditionality Mechanism,

said Stefan De Keersmaecker, spokesman for the European Commission in response to a question from Portfolio on the situation of cohesion funding for Hungary.

The €2 billion in cohesion monies now unblocked comes from a different fund than the €20 billion that remains frozen, which Ursula von der Leyen admitted as being held back for among other reasons concerns about LGBTQ rights, academic freedom and refugee rights.

At the press conference, Keersmaecker also pointed out that the European Commission had asked not only Hungary, but most of the member states applying for cohesion funds, to improve the plans submitted.

Hungary, like most member states, did not fulfill some of the so-called thematic enabling conditions when the program was adopted,

he said. Following the Commission's objections, a negotiation process was launched with the Hungarian government. 

These talks concluded successfully, enabling Hungary to receive €2 billion in funding.

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen leaves the podium after speaking during a debate on European security and defense issues in the European Parliament (EP) plenary session (MTI/EPA/Ronald Wittek)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Baleset történt Rákoshegyen

Baleset történt Rákoshegyen

origo.hu
Putyin üzent Németországnak, miután kiderült, hogy támadást terveztek Oroszország ellen

Putyin üzent Németországnak, miután kiderült, hogy támadást terveztek Oroszország ellen

origo.hu
"24 percre halott voltam és amit odaát láttam, megváltoztatta az egész életem"

"24 percre halott voltam és amit odaát láttam, megváltoztatta az egész életem"

borsonline.hu
Kanyarójárványra figyelmeztet az Egészségügyi Világszervezet – ezt érdemes tudni a betegségről

Kanyarójárványra figyelmeztet az Egészségügyi Világszervezet – ezt érdemes tudni a betegségről

vg.hu
Lelépett és azonnal külföldre költözött a lottónyertes

Lelépett és azonnal külföldre költözött a lottónyertes

metropol.hu
Tordai Bence szerint a fociultrákat egytől egyig életfogytiglanra kellene lecsukni

Tordai Bence szerint a fociultrákat egytől egyig életfogytiglanra kellene lecsukni

mandiner.hu
Ilyennek képzeli az életét hat kisgyerekkel Kulcsár Edina és G.w.M

Ilyennek képzeli az életét hat kisgyerekkel Kulcsár Edina és G.w.M

origo.hu
Mészöly Géza fekázása valóban egetverő bűn lenne?

Mészöly Géza fekázása valóban egetverő bűn lenne?

origo.hu
Új uralkodója lehet idén az Egyesült Királyságnak

Új uralkodója lehet idén az Egyesült Királyságnak

magyarnemzet.hu
Térképen a 17 legveszélyesebb út a megolajozott szerpentintől az apró kereszteződésig

Térképen a 17 legveszélyesebb út a megolajozott szerpentintől az apró kereszteződésig

kemma.hu
Fény derült a Beatles titkára

Fény derült a Beatles titkára

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevelünk megkönnyíti a befektetői döntéshozatalt, gyorsjelentést nyújt az amerikai, európai és kínai piacokról

Hírlevelünk megkönnyíti a befektetői döntéshozatalt, gyorsjelentést nyújt az amerikai, európai és kínai piacokról

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Plans include a visit with former President Donald Trump.
Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Air Force crews show how the payload is placed and discharged on the target.
Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Russia conducts successful ballistic missile launch with the Yars system.
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

In exchange for foreign funding, Hungarian ex-PM Gyurcsany's party was expected by the pro-war Soros network to support Ukraine's war effort, Fidesz communications director points out.
Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

In return for the money, George Soros and his allies set the political course.
Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Hungary's government intends to raise the awareness of Europeans to the problem.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Karácsony Gergely: elégtelen, helyre mehet!

Kiábrándító szembesítés a főpolgármester mesebeli ígéreteivel szemben.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu