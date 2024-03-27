Common Ground Shared with Austria's Right on European Issues

How do you see the relationship between Hungary and Austria and between the Freedom Party of Austria and Fidesz?
Hungary and Austria have always had a very good, neighbourly and cooperative relationship. Hungary in particular has always been an important partner. Above all, the relationship between our parties is also very good and rests on partnership, because we stand on the same side on many issues. We also basically have the same positions on the most important European issues such as illegal mass immigration that we are facing in the European Union.
Our parties are working to prevent illegal mass immigration. Austria is seriously affected by migration: last year alone, we received approximately seventy thousand illegal immigrants, the year before that this number reached 110 thousand.
It is an incredible burden, not to mention the huge security risk it poses for our population. We have no control over who enters the country, and they may include dangerous people, terrorists, Islamists and many others. Because of this, Austria now witnesses a huge surge in crime. Austrian newspapers report almost weekly about young women being raped or killed. What we say is that we must bring this to a halt to protect our children and women and the public. I believe that Hungary is a strong partner in this field, and the European Union should also be a strong partner.
They still seem to have learnt nothing from the 2015 migration crisis, because in its current form, the migration pact just negotiated is encouraging mass migration rather than curbing it. In essence, it is again about the distribution of refugees. In the future, we will have two options: either admit refugees or pay 20 thousand euros as a penalty. We are important partners in this area, but also in many others. It is citizens who suffer from bad policies, struggling with inflation and crises. Let's take a look, there are French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on the war, and Ursula von der Leyen's statement on an EU defense commissioner, or European Council President Charles Michel's call to shift to a war economy mode.
I think that I had a good discussion of this topic with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is the voice of reason for us, standing up for peace. We, the Freedom Party of Austria, are also fully committed to peace, and due to Austria's neutrality, this is also our duty. Austria is a neutral country, and this neutrality is unfortunately being trampled underfoot by the current government. I believe that Austria missed an opportunity to act as a neutral negotiator in peace talks.
This is also why it is important that there is a right-wing breakthrough in the EU as well, with parties that think rationally. It is also important to organize things in Austria during the upcoming parliamentary elections, so that we can then actually implement these plans in the Austrian context with Herbert Kickl as federal chancellor.