Európai UnióUkrajnaAusztriaháború
magyar

Common Ground Shared with Austria's Right on European Issues

Magyar Nemzet talked to Austrian right-wing politician Petra Steger, a candidate for Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) in the European Parliament elections and spokesperson for European affairs and sport, about issues affecting the European Union such as migration, war and EU policies. She stressed the need for change in Austria and in the European Union.

Odrobina Kristóf
2024. 03. 27. 16:37
Petra Steger, spokesperson for European affairs of Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) (Photo: Miklos Teknos)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

How do you see the relationship between Hungary and Austria and between the Freedom Party of Austria and Fidesz?

Hungary and Austria have always had a very good, neighbourly and cooperative relationship. Hungary in particular has always been an important partner. Above all, the relationship between our parties is also very good and rests on partnership, because we stand on the same side on many issues. We also basically have the same positions on the most important European issues  such as illegal mass immigration that we are facing in the European Union.

Our parties are working to prevent illegal mass immigration. Austria is seriously affected by migration: last year alone, we received approximately seventy thousand illegal immigrants, the year before that this number reached 110 thousand.

It is an incredible burden, not to mention the huge security risk it poses for our population. We have no control over who enters the country, and they may include dangerous people, terrorists, Islamists and many others. Because of this, Austria now witnesses a huge surge in crime. Austrian newspapers report almost weekly about young women being raped or killed. What we say is that we must bring this to a halt to protect our children and women and the public. I believe that Hungary is a strong partner in this field, and the European Union should also be a strong partner.

Petra Steger az Osztrák Szabadságpárt (FPÖ) színeiben ülne be az Európai Parlamentbe (Fotó: Teknős Miklós)
Petra Steger is running for a seat in the European Parliament for Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

They still seem to have learnt nothing from the 2015 migration crisis, because in its current form, the migration pact just negotiated is encouraging mass migration rather than curbing it. In essence, it is again about the distribution of refugees. In the future, we will have two options: either admit refugees or pay 20 thousand euros as a penalty. We are important partners in this area, but also in many others. It is citizens who suffer from bad policies, struggling with inflation and crises. Let's take a look, there are French President Emmanuel Macron's comments on the war, and Ursula von der Leyen's statement on an EU defense commissioner, or European Council President Charles Michel's call to shift to a war economy mode. 

I think that I had a good discussion of this topic with Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who is the voice of reason for us, standing up for peace. We, the Freedom Party of Austria, are also fully committed to peace, and due to Austria's neutrality, this is also our duty. Austria is a neutral country, and this neutrality is unfortunately being trampled underfoot by the current government. I believe that Austria missed an opportunity to act as a neutral negotiator in peace talks.

This is also why it is important that there is a right-wing breakthrough in the EU as well, with parties that think rationally. It is also important to organize things in Austria during the upcoming parliamentary elections, so that we can then actually implement these plans in the Austrian context with Herbert Kickl as federal chancellor.

You've mentioned migration, which affects the whole of Europe. What is the solution?

We need to come up with an effective system to stop migration across continents. This means that the right of asylum must be restored to its original form, which always implied temporary protection and, above all, neighborhood assistance. If there are problems in African countries, then the neighbors of that country should primarily provide assistance. If there are problems in an Arab country, the neighboring Arab states should primarily help. First of all, a strong signal must be sent to the immigrants that it is pointless for them to set out for Europe if they do not have the right to asylum.

We have also seen that the distribution of refugees does not work either, because the migrants ultimately go to the country where their families may be or where they usually receive benefits. They mostly choose social democratic cities or countries with left-wing governments, because that's where the most money is for them. However, this places a huge burden on some countries.

There is also a need for an effective mechanism at the external borders. Unfortunately, the European Union is still not ready for this. The problem is that once migrants set foot on European soil, they never leave. The European Union has not concluded repatriation agreements. In this respect, we have always said that aid must urgently be tied to conditions.

Az illegális bevándorlók elárasztják Európát (Fotó: Valeria Ferraro / ANADOLU AGENCY / Anadolu via AFP)
Illegal migrants flood Europe (Photo: AFP/Anadolu Agency/Valeria Ferraro)

Another big problem at the moment is the glut of cheap, poor-quality Ukrainian products flowing into the EU and the European Green Deal, with the two combined suffocating farmers. What is the situation in Austria and what is the solution?

The tariff exemption for Ukrainian products is scandalous, our farmers are outraged. We were against it from the start because the European market has been flooded with cheap, low-quality products. Primarily with grain, which often fails to meet our food industry standards because Ukrainians use pesticides that have been banned in Austria for years. This has massively driven down prices in Austria. We are talking about sixty to seventy percent, causing huge losses to the farmers. This leads to Austrian farmers going bankrupt. You have to be crazy to bow to such politics.

The European Union has made some adjustments, but tariff exemption for grain has remained in place. In addition to the general burdens on our farmers, they also have to cope with high energy prices and the difficulties posed by climate protection. Green Deal is the key word here. Europe is now about to lose its agricultural production and thus its independence and sovereignty in this important strategic sector. Sovereignty and independence have become important issues for all countries and the whole of Europe. We always talk about wanting to be independent from third countries when it comes to energy, oil and gas. But now, all of the sudden, we want to import from third countries and make ourselves de facto dependent on others.

The war in Ukraine is another issue that affects all of Europe. What is your view on this?

Like everyone else in Europe, we of course condemn this war in the strongest possible terms. Therefore, from our point of view, everything must be done to ensure that this war does not spread any further. Regarding the European Union's policy, I have always been interested in what has actually happened to the European Union's peace project since its inception. When this war broke out, a very serious competition began to unfold, with European politicians outbidding each other with various war photos and increasingly brutal demands for billions in payments and arms shipments to Zelensky's Ukraine. The next step in the escalation is the demand to send European troops to Ukraine. In that case, a third world war could be declared immediately. All this is a process of escalation that we are following with growing concern.

I say that this is leading nowhere. Now we have to look to the future and develop models on how we can get out of this situation and how we can finally initiate peace talks. To do this, we need rational, realistic politicians, and not these moralists who actually try to discredit anyone who speaks out for peace and common sense. Above all, Europe must also stand up for its own interests.

It cannot be in our interest for this war to spread to Europe, or for us to fall behind economically, ruining prosperity in Europe and destroying industry, and all this for sanctions that have no effect and cause no damage to Russia's economy.

What do you think about Ukraine joining the EU and NATO?

We have been among the most critical opponents in Austria and have repeatedly called on our federal government to use its right to veto. A serious taboo has been broken: for the first time, EU accession negotiations have been opened with a country at war. Anyone with any common sense could see from the outset that this was absolute nonsense for a number of reasons, because it was a provocation in a situation where no provocation could be used. The regulations in force are also disregarded. The Copenhagen criteria are clearly stated, they are not just any criteria. The European Union fails to respect its treaties. And I ask: where does Ukraine fulfill even a single criterion? It does not meet the minimum either from a political or economic point of view. For example, opposition parties are banned there. There is no functioning market economy in Ukraine, the country relies on a lifeline of billions in payments from the European Union. Furthermore, the FPO is of the opinion that we should not forget about the real candidate countries and that the European Union should negotiate with those who meet the requirements that apply equally to everyone.

Szijjártó Péter külgazdasági és külügyminiszter Budapesten fogadta Petra Stegert, az Osztrák Szabadságpárt (FPÖ) európai ügyekért felelős szóvivőjét (Fotó: Facebook/Szijjártó Péter)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto receives Petra Steger, spokesperson for European affairs of Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) (Source: Facebook: Peter Szijjarto)

How would you assess the work of the European Commission and the European Parliament?

I can sum up very briefly what we think about the work of the European Commission: nothing. Because the Commission is increasingly working against the interests of its member states and, above all, against the interests of its citizens. They are fighting for the so-called European values ​​in Ukraine and sacrificing prosperity for the sanctions policy. What are these values that ​​they are really fighting for? For corruption? Or what are we fighting for? This spiral of escalation continues and Europe is being drawn further into war. We are fighting global warming with irrational climate fanaticism and are actually destroying the competitiveness of our industry and economy. Meanwhile, in reality, we are making no contribution at all to reducing carbon emissions or preventing global warming. It's completely irrational. Europe thinks it can lecture the whole world and set an example by leading the way. The reality is that we are only boosting the economies of China and the US, and we are falling behind economically. Unfortunately,this policy is a laughing-stock for the whole world, because Europe cannot even guarantee its own security. Yet the Commission has always emphasized that the European Union's fundamental task is to preserve peace, freedom and prosperity. The European Union is therefore currently failing in performing its fundamental tasks.

Cover photo: Petra Steger, spokesperson for European affairs of Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu