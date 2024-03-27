Common Ground Shared with Austria's Right on European Issues

You've mentioned migration, which affects the whole of Europe. What is the solution?

We need to come up with an effective system to stop migration across continents. This means that the right of asylum must be restored to its original form, which always implied temporary protection and, above all, neighborhood assistance. If there are problems in African countries, then the neighbors of that country should primarily provide assistance. If there are problems in an Arab country, the neighboring Arab states should primarily help. First of all, a strong signal must be sent to the immigrants that it is pointless for them to set out for Europe if they do not have the right to asylum.

We have also seen that the distribution of refugees does not work either, because the migrants ultimately go to the country where their families may be or where they usually receive benefits. They mostly choose social democratic cities or countries with left-wing governments, because that's where the most money is for them. However, this places a huge burden on some countries.

There is also a need for an effective mechanism at the external borders. Unfortunately, the European Union is still not ready for this. The problem is that once migrants set foot on European soil, they never leave. The European Union has not concluded repatriation agreements. In this respect, we have always said that aid must urgently be tied to conditions.

Illegal migrants flood Europe (Photo: AFP/Anadolu Agency/Valeria Ferraro)

Another big problem at the moment is the glut of cheap, poor-quality Ukrainian products flowing into the EU and the European Green Deal, with the two combined suffocating farmers. What is the situation in Austria and what is the solution?

The tariff exemption for Ukrainian products is scandalous, our farmers are outraged. We were against it from the start because the European market has been flooded with cheap, low-quality products. Primarily with grain, which often fails to meet our food industry standards because Ukrainians use pesticides that have been banned in Austria for years. This has massively driven down prices in Austria. We are talking about sixty to seventy percent, causing huge losses to the farmers. This leads to Austrian farmers going bankrupt. You have to be crazy to bow to such politics.

The European Union has made some adjustments, but tariff exemption for grain has remained in place. In addition to the general burdens on our farmers, they also have to cope with high energy prices and the difficulties posed by climate protection. Green Deal is the key word here. Europe is now about to lose its agricultural production and thus its independence and sovereignty in this important strategic sector. Sovereignty and independence have become important issues for all countries and the whole of Europe. We always talk about wanting to be independent from third countries when it comes to energy, oil and gas. But now, all of the sudden, we want to import from third countries and make ourselves de facto dependent on others.